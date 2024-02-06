T5 with no neutral gear switch on top of case

Creomod

Creomod

5 Year Member
Sep 14, 2018
253
20
28
San Antonio,Texas
#1
I have a 92 gt I night and I’ve been having idle issues. Also after market tach issues. I also get a vss code. Sometimes the tach will not work. It’s hooked up to that harness that goes to transmission. Haven’t cheaked revese light tho. I have a 89 also and noticed they are hooked up different. I uploaded pic of the harness. Tacky is hooked up to the big connector that is in driver kick panel. The trans pic I uploaded shows the connector that mine is missing. I do not see one even on the other side of the tran(pass side) so I’m stumped. Also it has a fuse on the nuettal safety switch under steering wheel. Car turns on without depressing clutch and I believe also pressing clutch. Wondering is there a t5 that dosent have that connector on top? If so can it still be used? The idle surges and I attribute it to a big vacuum leak the brake booster is bad. I can hear hisssing whole time even more when I press brakes. Here is a pic of my trans wiring setup
 

#2
The 2 prong connector is hooked up to the reverse light instead of the neutral gear switch that’s missing. The aftermarket tack is spicled into one of the wires at the drivers kick panel I think it’s hooked up to a purple wire if not mistaken. I’ll look later .
 
