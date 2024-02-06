T5 with no neutral gear switch on top of case

I have a 92 gt I night and I’ve been having idle issues. Also after market tach issues. I also get a vss code. Sometimes the tach will not work. It’s hooked up to that harness that goes to transmission. Haven’t cheaked revese light tho. I have a 89 also and noticed they are hooked up different. I uploaded pic of the harness. Tacky is hooked up to the big connector that is in driver kick panel. The trans pic I uploaded shows the connector that mine is missing. I do not see one even on the other side of the tran(pass side) so I’m stumped. Also it has a fuse on the nuettal safety switch under steering wheel. Car turns on without depressing clutch and I believe also pressing clutch. Wondering is there a t5 that dosent have that connector on top? If so can it still be used? The idle surges and I attribute it to a big vacuum leak the brake booster is bad. I can hear hisssing whole time even more when I press brakes. Here is a pic of my trans wiring setup