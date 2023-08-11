Hello,
Recently switched out my old cap and rotor to an MSD replacement for the factory distributer. Now my tach bounces all over the place. I put the old one back on and it goes away. The car seems to run fine ether way. Any help or suggestions would be appreciated .
