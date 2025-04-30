Tailpipes for '88 GT

Apr 8, 2024
My '88 GT has dumped Flowmaster mufflers. I like the sound of it but I'm getting tired of my clothes smelling like exhaust fumes after I get out of the car. I want to put tailpipes on the car to reduce / eliminate always smelling the exhaust.

I was thinking of buying these Flowmaster tailpipes from LMR: https://lmr.com/item/FLO-15805/87-93-Mustang-Gt-Flowmaster-Aluminized-Tailpipes

I also found these on Summit but am kind of skeptical since the price is so cheap and the reviews are mixed. I'm not sure if I would have to pay shipping if I returned them to Summit if they didn't fit well. Here they are: https://www.summitracing.com/parts/aph-x5003

I like the idea of the Flowmaster tailpipes but back in the late 90s / early 2000s I had a Flowmaster catback on my '91 GT and one of the pipes wanted to vibrate against the frame rail from time to time.

I was also thinking of looking for a used catback since I'm on the fence about the Flowmaster sound.

I thought about taking it to an exhaust shop but I would think most shops don't mandrel bend.

What do you guys think about the Flowmaster tailpipes? Do you have any other recommendations?
 
Fwiw, I have the AP tail pipes in the wish list for my 87 GT. Otherwise, I have no real advice or suggestion to give. :shrug:

I mean they're both mandrel bent aluminized steel. In my mind, you're paying for a name with the Flowmaster pipes. They might fit better, they might not. But for ~$150/side, I think I'd take my chances on the AP set.
 
I think as long as the bends are correct for the AP, I agree they would be apples to apples with the Flowmasters. They are only $50 per side instead of the $225 for the Flowmaster set.
 
