Everyone I know or ever heard of has only one head, the one they were born with. But if you were born as a Ford 302 (5.0L) or a 351W engine, you have many different heads to choose from, and pretty much any of them would be better than the one they stuck on you at the factory. Larger valves, better shaped combustion chambers and larger ports are just some of the advantages found in aftermarket Ford small block style cylinder heads, and you have a choice of cast iron or aluminum, too. The brand or type of cylinder head you choose may also affect your header selection. Let's start this discussion talking about the header flange bolt pattern.This is an Edelbrock Victor Jr. cylinder head, a very good high performance street head. Any headers that you may already have that fit the stock head will bolt up to this style head. The stock bolt pattern is 2" center to center. Many (or most) of the aftermarket cylinder heads have this same bolt pattern. Because these are primarily high performance street heads, they were not designed for large diameter header primaries. Although we can make 1 7/8" headers fit on these type heads, it's not something we typically recommend. The larger size tubing has to be "dented" in on both sides near the flange to allow installation of the header bolts (and the 7/16th end wrench). In fact, all headers of any size are most likely going to need to be "dented" near the flange to allow for the bolts. Even the 1 1/2" stock factory installed shorty headers are dented in this location. The largest header we recommend for a head that only has the 2" bolt pattern is 1 3/4" primary header.This is a World Products (sometimes called the Dart or Windsor Jr. head) cylinder head. There are several manufacturers that use this style flange bolt pattern. They have the standard 2" pattern and also an "optional" pattern. The optional pattern is usually a 3" center to center pattern, although we have seen some with 2 1/2" centers (Edelbrock Victor) and some with 2 3/4" centers (Ford N-351 and TFS-R heads) . This means that if you already have some headers that fit your stock head, they can also be bolted to this type of head, using the 2" centers. And if you wanted to use a 1 7/8" or a 2" primary header, you will be able to bolt to this style head, by using the optional wider bolt pattern, without the necessity of putting the "dent" in the tube near the flange. We have had customers ask if they could drill the flange on the headers they already have for the wider pattern, and the answer is yes, they can. The problem is, there would be no performance benefit, since their existing headers would still have the dent in the tubes where the tube is welded to the flange. The advantage of using the wider pattern is that the headers can be built without the dent in the tubes, eliminating any restriction in that area. RCI headers always use the optional bolt pattern that is on a customer's cylinder heads if possible, as it usually adds about 5 to 8 more horsepower.And then there is this cylinder head, the Trick Flow Hi-Port heads. The exhaust ports on the stock Ford Small Block heads have always been one of their weak spots. The bend in the port between the valve seat and the port exit (where the header flange is) has always been too sharp, causing a restriction. In the 1980's, Trick Flow came out with a "raised port" head. Raising the port allowed the "bend" to be partially straightened out, thereby eliminating much of the exhaust flow restrictions. The hot Mustang race car crowd went for this head like a rat goes to cheese. I can remember when every hot "Pro 5.0" and "Street Outlaw" drag car had Trick Flow Hi-Port cylinder heads. The only problem with the heads "back in the day" was that they only had the stock 2" center to center bolt locations. RCI was the first company to design and offer "flange plates" for this head. A flange plate looks like a regular header flange, only it bolted to the heads using the 2" pattern, using counter sunk Allen bolts, and a wider (and threaded) diagonal pattern that would allow the racers to use 2" header primaries (the header flange bolted to the flange plates, that bolted to the engine). This was the only way for the racers to use a 2" primary header. At some point in the evolution of this head, Trick Flow began to include our (RCI's) diagonal pattern as an optional pattern for this head (which was fine with us). Now the big tube primary headers can bolt directly to the heads, eliminating the flange plates entirely. Other companies now offer "raised port" cylinder heads for those that are building all out small block Ford race engines, although not all the ports are raised the same distance. Fortunately, RCI has flanges for all the different cylinder heads, so it's no problem for us to offer a header that fits your specific heads.To be in the header business, you also have to be able to manufacture flanges. There is no Ford type cylinder head that we don't have flanges for, and it's not just to fit the specific bolt pattern of the customer's cylinder head. Not all aftermarket small block Ford cylinder heads have the spark plugs in the same location, or that extend out at the exact same angle. The standard mass produced header companies offer headers designed to fit the OEM stock cylinder heads, it's basically designed to be a "one size fits all" header, which is why you hear about customers that use these mass produced type headers having to grind their flanges so they can get their spark plugs installed, or to clear enough room around the plugs to get the spark plug socket to go over the spark plugs. It's usually not an issue with stock type heads, but it can be a major pain in the butt with some of the higher performance aftermarket heads. All of our flanges are designed so that access to the spark plugs is a non-issue.