AOD wont go into park

need some help with my 1990 foxbody with a freshly rebuilt AOD, after it was rebuilt i decided to also put a b&m hammer shifter in it from the start it was a pain to deal with i had ordered a new cable to go along with it because i figured why not have a new cable on a new shifter to start out the cable flexed and twisted when moving the b&m through the gears so just to get the car moving we welded a extra bracket onto and connected it to a trans pan bolt winch helped but to get from park to over drive i had to go down to drive 2 then pack up to OD for OD to engage after a while i got tired of this so i tried putting my oem shifter back in the car with this in there i can go from P to D just fine and from D to R with ease but when the shifter says im in park in still in reverse, i can reach under the car and push it into park with ease and it stays in park but i have to do this each time i want to put the car in park this has happened with the cable i originally put the welded bracket onto and a pre owed ebay cable, could there be anything inside the transmission making this happen or am i just having bad luck with cables? could it also be that the b&m shifter had a issue and so did my old oem shifter? the old oem shifter wokred fine before the transmission was rebuilt through all the gears BUT that same shift cable has never been back on the car snce the transmission was rebuilt because i was dumb and threw it away when i oprdered the b&m and new cable thinking it would of all been smooth sailing.

if i need a new shifter what else are my options besides the B&M hammer shifter?