The old 4 or 5 point harness mounting debate..

whitehorseupnorth

whitehorseupnorth

SSoM President
Founding Member
Sep 9, 2000
1,768
0
36
Maine
I know this has been beaten to death. I'm currently trying to figure out how to mount my rear shoulder straps on my 4 point harness and still have use of the rear seat. I'm not a fan of the harness bar. So, I had this thought that I don't know if anyone has considered when mounting the shoulder belts. We all know that you can't mount them outside the 45 deg angle to avoid spinal compression. Now, this won't work for everyone. I'm on the shorter side and my shoulders are just below where the belts exit the seat. I'm figuring that this is the pivot point of the belts. Since my shoulders are lower than the pivot point, what does it matter at what angle I mount them. The belt are going to pull back on my body either way and the seat is going to take the compression (if mounted to the floor for example). Am I wrong on this? If your shoulders are higher than the exit point, then absolutely it matters where you mount the shoulder straps.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

foxbodybill89
Interior and Upholstery 3 point harness mounting
Replies
2
Views
320
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
foxbodybill89
foxbodybill89
PonyGTrider
GT40 Heads Issues
Replies
20
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
PonyGTrider
PonyGTrider
A
Sn95 Gt Rear end in ‘91 Fox 5.0
Replies
4
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
92_DynoFox
92_DynoFox
JimProfit
1993 Premium Radio replaced, want to replace and bypass factory amp
Replies
7
Views
912
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JimProfit
JimProfit
connella08
67/68 factory overhead console?
Replies
2
Views
315
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
connella08
connella08
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu