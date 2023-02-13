The old 4 or 5 point harness mounting debate..

I know this has been beaten to death. I'm currently trying to figure out how to mount my rear shoulder straps on my 4 point harness and still have use of the rear seat. I'm not a fan of the harness bar. So, I had this thought that I don't know if anyone has considered when mounting the shoulder belts. We all know that you can't mount them outside the 45 deg angle to avoid spinal compression. Now, this won't work for everyone. I'm on the shorter side and my shoulders are just below where the belts exit the seat. I'm figuring that this is the pivot point of the belts. Since my shoulders are lower than the pivot point, what does it matter at what angle I mount them. The belt are going to pull back on my body either way and the seat is going to take the compression (if mounted to the floor for example). Am I wrong on this? If your shoulders are higher than the exit point, then absolutely it matters where you mount the shoulder straps.