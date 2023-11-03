There still out there....

So if you have been following my drama concerning my Proportioning valve, I recently found an 84 at the local wrecking yard...
When I found this 84 I was scrolling through the wrecking yards " Mustangs" and there was a 95 a few rows over so I went over to look at it...
Yup, I got the front spindles off of it today... $45.21 for both, with tax and core fee......
They are still out there.....
