Dontknowchit
- Jul 31, 2017
144
40
48
Here are before and after shots of a parts car at my local yard here in Nashville. I got the email alert on Tuesday and knew I had to get there quick so headed over on Saturday.....car had been on the lot for 5 days....5 days and look at this carnage:
Had the entire front end off within 5 days of hitting the lot. I was fixing to get those rims, headlights, bumper cover, bezel, mirror switch.......all gone in 5 days. Bumper cover was at the back of the car but it got hacked up in the removal process.
