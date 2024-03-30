RANT!!! These cars are really getting scarse

Jul 31, 2017
Here are before and after shots of a parts car at my local yard here in Nashville. I got the email alert on Tuesday and knew I had to get there quick so headed over on Saturday.....car had been on the lot for 5 days....5 days and look at this carnage:

1000002278.jpg

1000002277.jpg

Had the entire front end off within 5 days of hitting the lot. I was fixing to get those rims, headlights, bumper cover, bezel, mirror switch.......all gone in 5 days. Bumper cover was at the back of the car but it got hacked up in the removal process.
 

