Sound is a personal preference.
In my opinion Flowmaster American Thunder even with stock pipes and headers sounds great. It’s the old skool mustang 5.0 rumble. However depends which series mufflers you get. Series 40 if I remember correctly was the original flowmaster ionic sound which has since been replaced with the series 44 to get close enough to that original sound.
Everyone has a different opinion though so you need to go with what makes you happy.
There are lots of videos on YouTube comparing the exhaust sounds. Do some research. I feel Flowmaster is louder in the cabin than others so if you don’t mind that exhaust drawl it may be what your looking for otherwise see about other brands that have less or no drawl.
Just something to consider.