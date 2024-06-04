Exhaust Thoughts on American thunder flow Masters?

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
dqureshi06 said:
Anyone running stock mid pipe and headers on their cars with the American thunder kit? How good do they sound on their own? Are the factory mid pipes restrictive?
Click to expand...
Sound is a personal preference.
In my opinion Flowmaster American Thunder even with stock pipes and headers sounds great. It’s the old skool mustang 5.0 rumble. However depends which series mufflers you get. Series 40 if I remember correctly was the original flowmaster ionic sound which has since been replaced with the series 44 to get close enough to that original sound.
Everyone has a different opinion though so you need to go with what makes you happy.
There are lots of videos on YouTube comparing the exhaust sounds. Do some research. I feel Flowmaster is louder in the cabin than others so if you don’t mind that exhaust drawl it may be what your looking for otherwise see about other brands that have less or no drawl.
Just something to consider.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
Engine '88 GT Carb'd, want to hook up MSD Box
Replies
8
Views
689
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
limp
limp
foxbodybill89
Aftermarket wiring harness
Replies
0
Views
281
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
foxbodybill89
foxbodybill89
J
Fox Turn signals for air flow
Replies
5
Views
446
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Dontknowchit
Mid lenght sub frame connectors (straight)
Replies
7
Views
644
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
bird_dog0347
bird_dog0347
ChaseRoads
Drivetrain Tkx install. Exhaust hanger not lining up.
Replies
10
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu