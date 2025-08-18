Fox Mass Air Flow 42lb injectors

Greetings, I own an 89 GT and recently did a 331 stroker rebuild on the block. I have an Edelbrock RPM II intake manifold with a 70mm BBK throttle body, and 42lb bosch injectors, naturally aspirated. I bought a Megasquirt 2 computer for the car. Seeking input on the right Mass Air Flow Sensor for the 42 lb injectors. I ordered a Pro M 92 MM meter & filter but they have been back ordered for close to 3 months now with no idea when it will be back in stock. Looking for good alternatives, any feedback is appreciated.
 

