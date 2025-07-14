Nostang25 said: Ford racing shorty headers with h-pipe and flow masters as well. 3 pedal. Click to expand...

Nostang25 said: Do I need to do a custom tune for this or just a chip?

You don't need a tune for the items you've listed however...The 24s are not necessary for those parts. They solve no issue and create one issue.The 1.7 rockers are debatable but it's what they call for.On E7 heads? Meh to the Eh...I do not think that you will appreciate the outcome. You're going to lose on the low end and gain a little in the middle.Now, if you're planning to boost that combo and/or get some free flowing heads, I think it would wakeup nicely.A 70mm TB on a stock 302 with E7s is too big IMO.Overall:You would be [way] further ahead by leaving it stock and installing a Vortech kit.Boost Boost Boost!24 lb injectors are not so far away that a tune is necessary [if] you're using a meter calibrated for your EEC and 24s.The farther away you get from the stock 19 lb injectors, the less effective a "calibrated meter" is. There are more differences between injectors than just [duty cycle].For instance:A stock A9L with a "calibrated" meter will generally perform just fine with a 24 lb injector. The variances are minor.A stock A9L with a "calibrated" meter will perform likewith a 42 lb injector. This is where a tune will help the most. The caveat? If you're getting a tune, you do [not] need a "calibrated" meter of any kind. You adjust for the meter --and-- the injectors in the tune.This is info that is good to keep in mind as you continue to mod. I put "calibrated meter" into quotes because it is a misnomer. All it is really doing is skewing the input results in order to tell the EEC what it thinks it wants to hear.