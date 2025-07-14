I’m getting a crane cam 2031 and ported E7 heads with 1.7 rockers, 24# injectors. Probably going with 70mm tb and MA to match injectors.
Do I need to do a custom tune for this or just a chip?
Can I port my upper and lower intake myself or should I have someone do it?
The goal is for the car to be healthy but look stock. I’m not going after max power but want a little extra. I’m a newb but don’t mind getting in there and screwing things up!
Ford racing shorty headers with h-pipe and flow masters as well. 3 pedal.
