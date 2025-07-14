Custom tune?

May 27, 2025
I’m getting a crane cam 2031 and ported E7 heads with 1.7 rockers, 24# injectors. Probably going with 70mm tb and MA to match injectors.

Do I need to do a custom tune for this or just a chip?

Can I port my upper and lower intake myself or should I have someone do it?

The goal is for the car to be healthy but look stock. I’m not going after max power but want a little extra. I’m a newb but don’t mind getting in there and screwing things up!

Ford racing shorty headers with h-pipe and flow masters as well. 3 pedal.
 

If the MAF is "calibrated" for the 24 lb/hr injectors and you get quality injectors (read Bosch or Ford) then with that cam & 1.7 rockers (for the love of God check your piston to valve clearance), the stock ported heads (waste of money IMO), and a 70mm TB (you should really look at a 65mm) the ECU should be able to handle all of that with a general tune up.

General tune up is cap, rotor, plugs, good plug wires (whole other debate there but the Ford Motorsport 9mm wires will suffice), new spark plugs (again, for the love of God just use Motorcraft plugs and skip all the irridum/fancy plugs that this combo does not need), and a new fuel filter. IF the fuel pump is the stock unit just drop the tank and install a 190 lph Walbro and be done with it. Please get a fuel pump install kit with it so the sock and hose between the pump and fuel pump hanger it new and capable of withstanding the ethanol in our gas.

Set your base timing around 12 degrees and bump it up as you read the plugs. If you cannot read plugs then ask.

As far as tunes go the only way you can tune these ECU's is with a chip and if you are going to do it find a tuner and have it done on a dyno.
 
I ran a crane 2031 way back with similar parts.
First off, you do not need 24lb injectors, do not use them, run 19's with a pro m maf calibrated for 19's.
Second, you ARE going to float valves if the heads have stock springs, it's going to be really unpleasant.

Personally, i would never do it any of it again. None of it made sense back then and certainly does not make sense now.
Wish i had someone at that time tell me not to do it.

About the only thing it did well was sound great at idle.
 
Thanks for the info. I got a great deal on this set up and figured it was worth a shot. It should get me the sound I want and make it a little more peppy for now. I’ll most likely have a shop set the cam and make sure the rockers are set right. The heads already have aftermarket springs and valves. At least that’s what I was told. I picked them up off a guy with 3 cherry fox bodies in his garage so I hope it’s legit!
 
You don't need a tune for the items you've listed however...

The 24s are not necessary for those parts. They solve no issue and create one issue.

The 1.7 rockers are debatable but it's what they call for. :shrug: On E7 heads? Meh to the Eh...

I do not think that you will appreciate the outcome. You're going to lose on the low end and gain a little in the middle.

Now, if you're planning to boost that combo and/or get some free flowing heads, I think it would wakeup nicely.

A 70mm TB on a stock 302 with E7s is too big IMO.


Overall:

You would be [way] further ahead by leaving it stock and installing a Vortech kit. :shrug:



Nostang25 said:
Ford racing shorty headers with h-pipe and flow masters as well. 3 pedal.
Boost Boost Boost! :rock:


Nostang25 said:
Do I need to do a custom tune for this or just a chip?
24 lb injectors are not so far away that a tune is necessary [if] you're using a meter calibrated for your EEC and 24s.

The farther away you get from the stock 19 lb injectors, the less effective a "calibrated meter" is. There are more differences between injectors than just [duty cycle].

For instance:

A stock A9L with a "calibrated" meter will generally perform just fine with a 24 lb injector. The variances are minor.
A stock A9L with a "calibrated" meter will perform like :poo: with a 42 lb injector. This is where a tune will help the most. The caveat? If you're getting a tune, you do [not] need a "calibrated" meter of any kind. You adjust for the meter --and-- the injectors in the tune.

This is info that is good to keep in mind as you continue to mod. I put "calibrated meter" into quotes because it is a misnomer. All it is really doing is skewing the input results in order to tell the EEC what it thinks it wants to hear.
 
I had a 306 with 351W DOZZ heads that were ported with 1.90 and 1.60 valves, a Comp Cams off the shelf cam, Cobra upper and lower, with a 70mm TB, 75mm Pro-M bullet with 24 lb/hr injectors on a pretty much stock short block (sans the cam and timing chain) with an A9L ECU with no tune and it ran really well. Set the timing at 14 degrees (watched the plugs) and stock fuel pressure. Drove it daily like that for years and it was rock solid and dependable.

If you are expecting anything more than about 250ish to the rear wheels you are going to be disappointed. I will say that 250ish to the rear wheels on some 245/40R17's was an F'n blast to drive for all that time.
 
