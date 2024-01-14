Thoughts on Camshaft for a build with stock bottom end and aluminum heads with 2.02 I 1.60 Ex. closed chamber 64cc heads.

W

Wdshook

New Member
Jan 14, 2024
1
0
1
Greenville, S.C.
#1
89 Lx . Going to used for autocross. Its been awhile since I played with pushrod engine. I was wondering if you guys have experience or thoughts on a particular camshaft for application. Stock bottom end aluminum heads 2.02 and 1.60 valves. 64 cc closed chamber. 5spd. 3.73 ring and pinion. Its been over 25 years since I put one together and a much larger selection of camshafts available. Large valves and chamber to allow for supercharger in future. Thoughts and Opinions please.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
Welcome to the site! I'm going to tag someone else that may be able to offer more specific help with your question. It also might be a good idea to start a thread in the Fox section where you'll get more exposure and will most likely get more responses. I've tagged one of our mods that can help migrate this to that section for you too. Good luck with your project!

@Warhorse Racing
@Noobz347
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
#3
LILCBRA said:
Welcome to the site! I'm going to tag someone else that may be able to offer more specific help with your question. It also might be a good idea to start a thread in the Fox section where you'll get more exposure and will most likely get more responses. I've tagged one of our mods that can help migrate this to that section for you too. Good luck with your project!

@Warhorse Racing
@Noobz347
Click to expand...
Now, you can move threads too. You will come across the controls. Be careful with merges/deletes and holler if you have questions or make an "oops". :coff:
 
  • Surprised
Reactions: 1 user
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

4
Cam selection for 92 5.0
Replies
4
Views
638
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
Z
Blower Guys I Need Your Opinion!
Replies
15
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
N
SOLD Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo
Replies
13
Views
12K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
notchlubber
N
M
Engine Advice For 95 5.0 Build For My 71 F100
Replies
5
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
a91what
a91what
FastDriver
Old H/c/i Installation Explanation And Pics
Replies
5
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
FastDriver
FastDriver
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu