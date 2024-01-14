Thoughts on Camshaft for a build with stock bottom end and aluminum heads with 2.02 I 1.60 Ex. closed chamber 64cc heads.

Wdshook
New Member
-
- Jan 14, 2024
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
89 Lx . Going to used for autocross. Its been awhile since I played with pushrod engine. I was wondering if you guys have experience or thoughts on a particular camshaft for application. Stock bottom end aluminum heads 2.02 and 1.60 valves. 64 cc closed chamber. 5spd. 3.73 ring and pinion. Its been over 25 years since I put one together and a much larger selection of camshafts available. Large valves and chamber to allow for supercharger in future. Thoughts and Opinions please.