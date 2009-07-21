Throwing codes and car misses.

To hell with the codes...You got water into the spark plug holes. You're shorting out the plugs (short to ground).Pull the wires off. Shine a light into the holes (I would only worry about the front plugs on the passenger side and all the ones on the drivers side at this point, don't worry about the two that are hard to get to on the passenger side near the firewall, just yet) and I'll bet you see water. Get a shop vac to suck out the majority of the water and then take a thin rag or tee shirt piece and put it over a thin screw driver and gently swab out the inside of the hole being careful around your plugs.When all is dry, reset the computer (take the neg connector off the battery to reset the computer for 1/2 hour [just to be sure] to reset your computer ) And I'll bet your problem will be fixed.Also, be sure to dry off the ends of the plug wires that were in the holes.If that doesn't fix it, it should throw codes again and we'll go from there.