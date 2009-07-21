Throwing codes and car misses.

Ok I cleaned my engine bay with some engine degreaser and washed it down with water. Now the car runs a little rough going down the road and is throwing a Check engine light with codes p1132 and p1152, which mean oxygen sensor reading a rich condition on bank 1 and 2. So did I just get something wet and I need to let it dry out or did I ruin something. It is a 96 Gt with 204k miles on it. I have PI swapped it but everything else is stock, besides exhaust. It's got factory wires and coils. Maybe I got the MAF sensor wet somehow? What do you guys think?