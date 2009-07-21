Throwing codes and car misses.

Ok I cleaned my engine bay with some engine degreaser and washed it down with water. Now the car runs a little rough going down the road and is throwing a Check engine light with codes p1132 and p1152, which mean oxygen sensor reading a rich condition on bank 1 and 2. So did I just get something wet and I need to let it dry out or did I ruin something. It is a 96 Gt with 204k miles on it. I have PI swapped it but everything else is stock, besides exhaust. It's got factory wires and coils. Maybe I got the MAF sensor wet somehow? What do you guys think?
 

#2
P1132 Lack of Upstream Heated Oxygen Sensor Switch - Sensor Indicates Rich - Bank No. 1.
P1152 Lack of Upstream Heated Oxygen Sensor Switch - Sensor Indicates Rich - Bank No. 2.


IF this started after you washed it, there is a good chance you ruined coil pack. Check to make sure you don't have water sitting on/in your intake around the wires/spark plug holes.
 
#3
Did you get the maf wet?

When you have a misfire ( running rough) you should nto get rich codes, you should get lean codes since the 02's only sense the extra unburned oxygen so the signals they send to the PCM indicate lean.

I did not look up the codes myself so I am going by your description but since they indicate rich I would start by checking to see if the maf got wet
 
#4
To hell with the codes...

You got water into the spark plug holes. You're shorting out the plugs (short to ground).

Pull the wires off. Shine a light into the holes (I would only worry about the front plugs on the passenger side and all the ones on the drivers side at this point, don't worry about the two that are hard to get to on the passenger side near the firewall, just yet) and I'll bet you see water. Get a shop vac to suck out the majority of the water and then take a thin rag or tee shirt piece and put it over a thin screw driver and gently swab out the inside of the hole being careful around your plugs.

When all is dry, reset the computer (take the neg connector off the battery to reset the computer for 1/2 hour [just to be sure] to reset your computer ) And I'll bet your problem will be fixed.

Also, be sure to dry off the ends of the plug wires that were in the holes.

If that doesn't fix it, it should throw codes again and we'll go from there. :nice:
 
#5
Found water in a plug hole and blew it out with air, but I didn't reset the computer. It runs alot better, but at lower rpms it doesn't run as well as at upper rpms and WOT. Do you think I need to check the plug maybe I fouled it out? Thanks for the input.
 
#7
That's what I said... Clean it all very well to dry it all out. If there are still problems, the plugs may be ruined so replace them. Pull them and look at the "electrodes" to see if they are now messed up.

This is a common problem.

Squead93 is right in supporting this diagnosis... RESET the computer afterwards... We'll see from here.
 
#8
Ok so I put all new plugs in and new plug wires. It still throwing a CEL but this time it is just p1132 it hasn't thrown the other code. When I start off at low rpm and then start to lay into the throttle a little I can feel it suddenly kick in full power. Could I have possibly ruined a coil? Thanks for the help.
 
#9
BTW the engine uses some oil. It has 204k miles on it and when I changed the spark plugs the air intake pipe had some oil in it. Is this normal for a high mileage engine that is worn out and could this be part of the running rich code that keeps popping up? And the pcv valve is good.
 
#10
Oil in your plenum is normal, the intake tube..... Is a bit excessive imho. I'd replace your pcv again and clean the tube out Wipe out your plenum and t/b with a DRY rag (don't use harsh chemicals on your t/b or you'll be sorry). Anyway, they should have nothing to do with the rich code. Double check your maf again and you may think about replacing the stock coil packs.
 
#11
I cleaned the oil out of the tube and intake. But I am still getting the two codes for running to rich on both banks. I let Autozone check the codes and they said either a fuel inj is leaking or there is a mechanical problem with the engine. I don't think it is an injector or a mechanical issue. The car runs bad until it warms up. But it throws codes when its warm.
 
