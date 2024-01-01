Timing with Pertronix III ?

I have a 1969 Mustang with a 351 4-barrel engine (10.7:1) and a mild cam (XE262H)

The setup cam with an Ignitor 1, and was set to about 18 degrees initial timing (w/o vac) and 30 deg total (w/o vac).

I upgraded to the Ignitor III to avoid being stranded if I leave the ignition on for over a minute, to add multi-spark, and to add a rev limiter.



My issue is that the engine seems to want a much higher base timing.

The engine runs much better with around 30 degrees of base timing. Anything lower than 28, and the engine starts running rough and stalls.

From what I've read, the engine should be closer to 12-18 degrees of base timing, maybe 30 degrees total timing.



Any ideas from those with experience on Pertronix III is appreciated.



I had a Snap-On digital timing light, but Pertronix said I need to use a simple timing light as the multi-spark might send false triggers.

So I now use a simple Sunpro CP7504.



The vacuum hose is disconnected, and plugged on the carb port.



I checked the timing marks with a piston stop, and the dampener is only off by 2 degrees.



I already have a "Points are the only way to go" dad, so not looking to hear about going back to points or back to the Ignitor 1.