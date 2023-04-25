Tire/wheel upgrade?

O

optionizerSS

Member
Apr 23, 2023
17
2
13
Supposed to be picking up a 1995 GT convertible tomorrow. Currently has stock tires and wheels and looking to upgrade. Nothing too crazy, just a cool looking set with the rear sticking out to about even with the fender lip, similar to this pic here. Car is stock height and I don't want to lower it. Mainly looking for the rear wheels to look better in the wheel well.
Any ideas what size and offset?

Thanks!

3LN66xJo-28Eawfujrj.jpg
 

  • Sponsors (?)


Essn95

Essn95

5 Year Member
Jun 21, 2017
744
557
113
18x9.5 +22 on 285/35/18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S. Fits perfectly and tucks right in with the fender lip. You can’t go wider or further out without cutting the tire or having to roll fender. Being you are staying stock height you could go more flush/poke. I couldn’t bc it used to cut the tires on compression
FB1B9058-4DBC-4236-B43A-8C0CDBA70384.jpeg
BE596BBA-540C-4A24-8A62-9BECED7BF987.jpeg
B3992A74-AB19-4CF8-9812-5A5BAAB2C92C.jpeg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
O

optionizerSS

Member
Apr 23, 2023
17
2
13
If I want a slightly deeper dish what would i be looking for for offset? Larger or smaller offset? Back in my drag racing days I bought a 15 x 10 with 4.5" backspace (example). Now it's metric with backspace, frontspace, etc...lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MUSTANGJOE
Fox 4x4 look on foxbody :(
Replies
5
Views
606
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2Blue2
2Blue2
D
TE37's 17x8.5 Fronts, 17x9.5 Rears and Suspension Questions
Replies
4
Views
919
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
DHatton
D
D
1991 Mustang GT SN95 5 Lug Conversion, Wheel Sizing and Offset Questions
Replies
26
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Rdub6
Rdub6
9
Tire size for "16 Pony wheels on '87-'90 Mustangs
Replies
21
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
limp
limp
DemonGT
Tire sizes for pony wheels
Replies
17
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mindseye007
M
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu