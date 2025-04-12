TKX Install in the Coupe

I finally pulled the trigger and bought a Tremec TKX (2.95 first and 0.68 fifth) for the Coupe. I haven’t been driving the car the last couple of years like I want to due to the 331 making more power than I am comfortable with having the T5 in the car.Have a pile of parts in the garage and got the car up on standsDrained the trans fluid, pulled the drive shaft, removed the shifter handle and primary boot. Then I got the clutch cable disconnected along with the reverse lights and NGS switches. Pulled the T5, bell housing and RAM HDX clutch set and stacked all that up.Put the SROD bell housing I picked up for $75 a couple years ago in and checked the run out.Left to right it’s 0.001” and top to bottom it’s 0.002” so well within the requirements. Pulled the bell housing and got the flywheel ground (I would have just sent it but I’m in no hurry) and put the new RAM HDX clutch set in being this new one is a 26 spline. Called RAM and the clutch disc only was $300 and the entire set was $389 so all new it is.Had the bell housing media blasted and powder coated clear. Went with a new Ford clutch fork and pivot ball as well.Got the starter installed and torqued things up and that’s where it sits. OU softball is on and some steak and cold beers are calling. Depending on work this next week I might get the trans in one evening but if not next weekend for sure.