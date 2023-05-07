Trouble starting 66 Mustang

Hi everyone,



I have a 66 Mustang 200ci that I can't get started, ill give you a quick rundown. The car sat for a few years and I have been working to get it back up and running. I have a new batter, solenoid, starter, coil, and fuel in the carb. the engine is a TDC and I can't get it to start. It will crank all day but won't start, there is voltage to the plugs and coil but won't start any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.