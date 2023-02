Engine turns over but won't start. if i spray some quick-start in the intake it will start ,then quit. check the button in the trunk ,red button down. spray more quick start in intake., started and i throttled quickly to 2200 RPM. and ran at that rpm for 10 minutes till engine warmed up. Let it back to an idle. It ran 2 or 3 minutes and then quit. Got me baffled !