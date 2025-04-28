At a Loss - Won't Start

Oct 20, 2024
1993 - LX - Car ran great, no issues engine wise at all. Had some clutch issues, bled clutch, etc, nothing engine related. Started the fox, went around the block testing the clutch. Shut it off, started it back up pretty quickly, noticed on second start up it revved and idled pretty high for a minute and then just died. Waited and tried to restart, it acts like it wants to start but won't turn over. Almost sounds like its not getting fuel. No issues at all what so ever, drove great. Waited over night, same thing, wants to turn over but won't. Fuel Pump? Relay? Anything else it could be? Possibly gas gauge reading incorrect and no gas? Hasn't been an issue before but possibly?
 
