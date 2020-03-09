Electrical Trying to find wiring diagram

I've spend the better half of 2 weeks trying to find diagrams for my 1989 5.0 5sp GT and have not come across ones that are accurate. I have a haynes manual, and they are too generic and have too much missing info.

Everyone sent me to the "veryuseful" site that has diagrams from tmoss but they are not accurate. the pins are wrong, and many wire colors are off.

So I bought a 1989 mustang full service manual from "emanualonline" and boy was that a waste of money. The entire electrical section is blurry and unreadable. (i've contacted them about it and they are fighting me about refunding my money. I was going to try alldatadiy but i've had mixed results using them.

So where is a good place to get a diagram of the wiring? I need everything front to back, top to bottom. I'm gutting ALL unnecessary wiring, while doing my best to maintain the stock appearance and functions. which means I want the dash and gauges to work, the chimes to work, warning lights... However I'm getting rid of ac/heat, cruise control, efi, a9l computer, and anything else I can dump with the carbed engine swap I'm doing. I should be able to use the stock gauges for everything except maybe oil pressure, which I have a mechanical gauge mounted on the wiper cowl.

I was going to buy a new harness from ron francis wiring, but after tearing the dash out, theres only 64 wires back there, so how hard could it be??!!
 

1583797278970-1051198473.webp

Sorry the pic didn't come out too good, it is an assembly manual, google it, don't remember where I got it it was soooo long ago (can you tell?), I have the receipt, I'll look later.
i think it was Motorbooks, I'll look.
 
I have the fix for your problem...

PM me your email address and I will send you a complete Ford Factory 89 Mustang electrical diagram set. The zip file is 2.5 MB and is too big to fit through Stangnet's email gateway.

The plug shapes on the diagrams match the plug shapes on the actual plug. The diagram is divided up by the layout of the car. The first diagram is for the very front of the car, and it works its way to the rear of the car page by page.

They are in a zip file format to reduce the size of the package. If you don't have Windows 7 or Windows 8, or later, you’ll need WinZip or other Windows archive tool to extract them from the zip file.. See www.majorgeeks.com - Download Freeware and Shareware Computer Utilities for a free download.

You will need the Adobe Acrobat viewer which is also a free download – www.adobe.com/products/acrobat/readstep2.html - Adobe Reader download - All versions
 
Holy hell, can you do this for me for a 92?
 
I have both the 88 and 89 evtm. They are 99% identical with only a few differences pertaining to the MAF wiring and pin 30 wiring. You can use the ‘88 EVTM for pretty much all other wiring. I can screen ahot the relevant pages out of the 89 EVTM that are different.

You can also buy one here
www.ebay.com

Ford Mustang - Evtm 1989 Shop Manual - Paper Book | eBay

Vehicle ModelMustang - Evtm. This is essentially the “How to Fix It” book. PURCHASING POLICIES. Contains Information OnElectrical/Troubleshooting Only. Approximate Page Count142.
www.ebay.com
 
jrichker,

would you be able to send me that zip file!? im currently working on my 89 GT, and would greatly appreciate it if you would!
I was going to PM you to ask instead of replying on this post, so i could give you my email, but the site for some reason isn't letting me open any profiles to be able to message. If you would be able to pm me, ill send you my email
 
Forums
Menu