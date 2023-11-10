Fuel pump not turning on

Hello, sorry long post but my 93 5.0 has been sitting for 13 years but getting ready to move so I wanted to be able to drive the car onto the trailer and into the new garage. I drained all the old gas out by siphoning it from the tank then jumped the relay to get the rest out. Added fresh gas but had low fuel pressure. Installed new regulator and had 40psi and car ran but heard an air leaking under the upper manifold. Vacuum hose was dry rotted so I ordered new hoses, while waiting for the hoses to come in I flushed the coolant, new thermostat, spark plugs, l replaced the gaskets for the egr, throttle body and spacer. New Vacuum hose came today so I put that on, went to start the car but now the fuel pump won't come on. I tried to jump it at the relay again but didn't work. Been trying to look at wiring diagrams to see if it's possibly a ground or the fuse link. Any suggestions on where to start? Didn't want to drop the tank and do the pump unless everything else was ruled out first.

This was my first car I ever bought. learned how to drive a manual , how to work on it but after sitting so long I'm so rusty I don't know where to start
 

