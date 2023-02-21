Turn Signal / Convertible Top

I recently had to replace the smart junction box on my 2006 Mustang GT convertible due to some water leakage. They are really hard to find. I went to an excellent place called RareFab in South Florida that reprogrammed it. However, not everything was working properly. I've replaced all the relays and fuses for the convertible top and it still won't work. Also, the left turn signal, middle bulb, is out. I've replaced it twice and I get that fast flashing. Any suggestions? I really want to keep this car because the engine works really well and I've had no issues with it at all.