Fox Turn signals for air flow

J

Jimmer009

Member
Jan 4, 2022
55
9
18
Ny
#1
Hi all, so last summer I had a problem with my car running hot. I got an electric fan and made my own shroud. This helped but the turbo kit make a lot of heat under the hood. And the inter cooler blocks the radiator some to. I do have a 3 core.

So my question is: I believe I seen a foxbody mustang that had the inside running/turn signals removed and a neatly drilled hole to let air flow in.

Does anyone have info on how to do this??? I really don't want to drill holes in the front bumper. And I can always replace the light housings.

Thanks for any help.
 

