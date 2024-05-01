Hi all, so last summer I had a problem with my car running hot. I got an electric fan and made my own shroud. This helped but the turbo kit make a lot of heat under the hood. And the inter cooler blocks the radiator some to. I do have a 3 core.
So my question is: I believe I seen a foxbody mustang that had the inside running/turn signals removed and a neatly drilled hole to let air flow in.
Does anyone have info on how to do this??? I really don't want to drill holes in the front bumper. And I can always replace the light housings.
Thanks for any help.
