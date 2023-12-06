Resolved Update: rear window defrost control module/relay

Yyhoop

Yyhoop

Member
Nov 4, 2023
25
6
13
Vernon Florida
#1
I pulled the dash harness and did a lot of repairs. I have this harness as a part of the dash harness. It’s the only all white harness plug that is included with the dash harness so it goes to a component that I cannot find.

I know it’s a long shot. Any idea where it goes. I labeled everything so either I missed it or the label fell off.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_7105.jpeg
    IMG_7105.jpeg
    726 KB · Views: 11
  • IMG_7104.jpeg
    IMG_7104.jpeg
    733.1 KB · Views: 11
  • IMG_7103.jpeg
    IMG_7103.jpeg
    630.2 KB · Views: 11
  • IMG_7108.jpeg
    IMG_7108.jpeg
    865.5 KB · Views: 11
Last edited:

#2
Yyhoop said:
I pulled the dash harness and did a lot of repairs. I have this harness as a part of the dash harness. It’s the only all white harness plug that is included with the dash harness so it goes to a component that I cannot find.

I know it’s a long shot. Any idea where it goes. I labeled everything so either I missed it or the label fell off.
Click to expand...
Found the diagram below. Appears to be a rear defrost control. Explains why it doesn't plug in anywhere, (Vert). Spent so much time trying to figure out where this goes and it doesn't go anywhere. Explains why it wasn't labeled when disconnected everything, it wasn't connected and got lost in the sea of wires.
 

Attachments

  • rear window defrost.jpeg
    rear window defrost.jpeg
    397.5 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
