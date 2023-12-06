Yyhoop
Member
-
- Nov 4, 2023
-
- 25
-
- 6
-
- 13
I pulled the dash harness and did a lot of repairs. I have this harness as a part of the dash harness. It’s the only all white harness plug that is included with the dash harness so it goes to a component that I cannot find.
I know it’s a long shot. Any idea where it goes. I labeled everything so either I missed it or the label fell off.
I know it’s a long shot. Any idea where it goes. I labeled everything so either I missed it or the label fell off.
Attachments
Last edited: