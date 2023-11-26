So I'm not getting spark when I turn the car over, and when you turn key forward the fuel pump relay isn't turning on fuel pump like I thought it should. There is power to fuel pump relay, and you can jump the relay and the pump comes on. The relay is brand new so it has to be good...right? LOLPin #4 is dark green/ yellow wire that shows a 22 Kohm resistor on it (ignition coil ballast maybe?) after the resistor that wire splits and goes to ignition coil, tfi module, and back to the dash cluster.I can't get any continuity through resistor. I think it maybe bad. If it was bad could that be the cause of my no spark?On wiring schematic it shows its a 22 Kohm resistor. The aftermarket ignition coil ballast I see for sale at auto parts stores don't show that same 22 Kohm, so I'm not sure about how to go about replacing that.Does TFI have anything to do with triggering fuel pump relay? or distributor PIP have anything to do with fuel pump relay?Does anyone know what I should look at doing next?Pictures below of resistor and schematic showing it.