Electrical 1989 Mustang GT no spark, no trigger pump relay

N

Nine Finger Wrenching

Member
Nov 24, 2023
6
2
13
Memphis
#1
So I'm not getting spark when I turn the car over, and when you turn key forward the fuel pump relay isn't turning on fuel pump like I thought it should. There is power to fuel pump relay, and you can jump the relay and the pump comes on. The relay is brand new so it has to be good...right? LOL

Pin #4 is dark green/ yellow wire that shows a 22 Kohm resistor on it (ignition coil ballast maybe?) after the resistor that wire splits and goes to ignition coil, tfi module, and back to the dash cluster.

I can't get any continuity through resistor. I think it maybe bad. If it was bad could that be the cause of my no spark?

On wiring schematic it shows its a 22 Kohm resistor. The aftermarket ignition coil ballast I see for sale at auto parts stores don't show that same 22 Kohm, so I'm not sure about how to go about replacing that.

Does TFI have anything to do with triggering fuel pump relay? or distributor PIP have anything to do with fuel pump relay?

Does anyone know what I should look at doing next?

Pictures below of resistor and schematic showing it.

IMG_6126.jpeg
 

Attachments

  • 72271531363__2951ECF4-AF5D-4EF6-B1B9-64E544C65388.jpeg
    72271531363__2951ECF4-AF5D-4EF6-B1B9-64E544C65388.jpeg
    733.2 KB · Views: 4

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Crank no start. No fuel or spark.
Replies
1
Views
511
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
D
Fuel Fuel Issue
Replies
8
Views
728
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
P
Electrical Looking for guidance on ignition coil and wiring on '85 GT carb setup
Replies
2
Views
687
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
philcore3
P
Mindseye007
Engine 1991 Foxbody 5.0 LX Coupe cranks and no start.
Replies
22
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mindseye007
Mindseye007
V
Engine 1987 GT wont rev past 2000 rpm? Help?!
Replies
5
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu