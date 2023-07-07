Very confusing electronic issue

Jul 7, 2023
Okay guys this one has me puzzled. I took my 95 GT into a shop for a new radiator and hoes because the old one was leaking.
My issue started with when I turn the head lights on and go to start it. No start. I turn them off and it cranks just fine, if the lights are on and I hit the windshield washer fluid it won't spray, turn the lights off it will spark. And when the lights are one the left signal indicator is dimly lit and the left headlight is flickering and dim as well as the turn signal is flicking fast, what could this issue be?
 

