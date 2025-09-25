For Sale Vortech crank and blower pulleys

Dontknowchit

Dontknowchit

Jul 31, 2017
For sale:
2 griptec 6 rib vortech pulleys one at 2.70 and one at 2.90 (pulley only, no hub). These blower pulleys have very little, if any wear. I bought the kit in May of this year, from May to Aug, I went from a 3.33, 2.90, 2.70 then changed the setup all together. Also a 6 rib crank pulley (one that comes with the base kit). The black on the crank pulley is just paint from my stock serp belt pulley that can be included if you need it.

Looking for $100ea. The blower pulleys are 187+tax and shipping from ZPE. The crank pulley from vortech is $200.

I will sell all 3 together for $250+shipping.

If you grab all 3, I will throw in a light use green belt I used with the smaller pulley and the dayco belt that came with the kit I used for the larger and intermediate pulleys.

Located in Columbia, TN
Will only charge actual shipping cost, with receipt and will use your preferred speed and shipper (USPS, FedEx, UPS, ect)
 

