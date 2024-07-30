92Rustang
Member
-
- Nov 11, 2022
-
- 58
-
- 8
-
- 18
Got around to installing a vortech blower on my five liter. Car has 190 heads Explorer intake and a tfs1 cam. Stock TB. Non intercooled. upr power pipe.
Using a brand new autometer procomp gauge I the needle barely comes out of vacuum. The holley term x map sensor read about 115 KPA so about 16.7 psi (2 psi above sea level).. @ 5500 rpm [I am at near/ sea level]
Using new silicone couplers with t bolt clamps.
Using the entry level 6 rib crank pulley. And I think the stock blower pulley? What size is stock on the entry level?
Looking for insights on what to look for and address.
Going to adjust the belt tighter?
Using a brand new autometer procomp gauge I the needle barely comes out of vacuum. The holley term x map sensor read about 115 KPA so about 16.7 psi (2 psi above sea level).. @ 5500 rpm [I am at near/ sea level]
Using new silicone couplers with t bolt clamps.
Using the entry level 6 rib crank pulley. And I think the stock blower pulley? What size is stock on the entry level?
Looking for insights on what to look for and address.
Going to adjust the belt tighter?
Last edited: