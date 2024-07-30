Forced Induction Vortech v3 low boost (like 2 psi)

Nov 11, 2022
Got around to installing a vortech blower on my five liter. Car has 190 heads Explorer intake and a tfs1 cam. Stock TB. Non intercooled. upr power pipe.

Using a brand new autometer procomp gauge I the needle barely comes out of vacuum. The holley term x map sensor read about 115 KPA so about 16.7 psi (2 psi above sea level).. @ 5500 rpm [I am at near/ sea level]
Using new silicone couplers with t bolt clamps.

Using the entry level 6 rib crank pulley. And I think the stock blower pulley? What size is stock on the entry level?

Looking for insights on what to look for and address.
Going to adjust the belt tighter?
1000031710.webp
 
Last edited:

#5
If it were ran at higher boost levels without a bypass or blowoff, the impeller can get damaged.

When a driver is on full throttle and high boost and suddenly releases the throttle the pressure in the pipe can spike and warp the impeller fins.
 
#7
92Rustang said:
What type of boost levels? And how can I confirm this condition?
I don’t know the details specifically. I do know I changed my pulleys and went for 6psi to10psi. When a friend of mine was looking at my setup he explained that I should have a bypass to prevent impeller damage.

If you look at the various Vortec kits, you’ll see the entry level kits don’t have bypass / blowoff but the higher level kits do.

Maybe if you reached out to Vortec they could help you sort it out.
 
#8
#9
JD1964 said:
I don’t know the details specifically. I do know I changed my pulleys and went for 6psi to10psi. When a friend of mine was looking at my setup he explained that I should have a bypass to prevent impeller damage.

If you look at the various Vortec kits, you’ll see the entry level kits don’t have bypass / blowoff but the higher level kits do.

Maybe if you reached out to Vortec they could help you sort it out.
The person I bought it from had it on a 1968 302 with the smaller crank pulley and entry level charger pulley. He told me he only made around 6 psi. Could be a liar never know....
Did not realize the blower fins can be damaged so easily. "They appear normal"
I am use to sending my turbo diesel chargers to 30+ psi and snapping off the throttle and letting the turbo surge..apples and oranges i know.


Noobz347 said:
Send it to them and let them determine what it needs (if anything):

Upgrade & Rebuild Services | Vortech Superchargers

At Vortech Superchargers we offer both rebuild and upgrade services to the owners of our supercharger products. Come to the people who know the product best, Vortech.
vortechsuperchargers.com vortechsuperchargers.com
Jeez I hope it wouldn't come to this. I figured there would be other stuff people would have my check and inspect on my set up prior to that last resort.

Whats proper belt tensioner torque ? Are people still cranking tensioner to 100-125 ft pounds?
 
#10
From the factory they have a seal over the pulley bolt. Has it been removed? When you remove it, any warranty it has would be void. Not that that’s a problem in itself but the problem comes when people change pulleys the unit can also be damaged internally by using improper procedures.

If you do send it in for service you should probably have them install any pulley you may want. That way you’re not mucking with it right after paying for it to be serviced.
 
#11
JD1964 said:
From the factory they have a seal over the pulley bolt. Has it been removed? When you remove it, any warranty it has would be void. Not that that’s a problem in itself but the problem comes when people change pulleys the unit can also be damaged internally by using improper procedures.

If you do send it in for service you should probably have them install any pulley you may want. That way you’re not mucking with it right after paying for it to be serviced.
No seal over pulley bolt.
 
#13
Let’s back up here. Are you sure your belt is tight enough? Guitar string tight it what you want.. iirc I torqued to 100 ft/lbs.

I would say there is an issue.. I have the same kit with stock pulleys and a power pipe on my car (Edelbrock heads, cam intake) and it makes 6 psi.
 
#14
Cheapskate207 said:
Let’s back up here. Are you sure your belt is tight enough? Guitar string tight it what you want.. iirc I torqued to 100 ft/lbs.

I would say there is an issue.. I have the same kit with stock pulleys and a power pipe on my car (Edelbrock heads, cam intake) and it makes 6 psi.
Going to check belt tomorrow. See if I see black residue on ribbed side. I didn't "torque" it so going to do that too.
 
#15
I ran a 6 psi powerdyne back in the day. Belt tightness and vacuum leaks (plenum gasket) would be the start. Visual of the impeller would give a good indication. I've seen diesel turbos with dusted fins still make boost, just not at max levels.
 
#16
92Rustang said:
Got around to installing a vortech blower on my five liter. Car has 190 heads Explorer intake and a tfs1 cam. Stock TB. Non intercooled. upr power pipe.

Using a brand new autometer procomp gauge I the needle barely comes out of vacuum. The holley term x map sensor read about 115 KPA so about 16.7 psi (2 psi above sea level).. @ 5500 rpm [I am at near/ sea level]
Using new silicone couplers with t bolt clamps.

Using the entry level 6 rib crank pulley. And I think the stock blower pulley? What size is stock on the entry level?

Looking for insights on what to look for and address.
Going to adjust the belt tighter?
1000031710.webp
I would install a bigger TB like a 70mm or 75mm and port match it too it might be starving for.more air over the stock tb.
 
#18
For posterity I felt like adding that my base kit with the 3.33 blower pulley also made like 2-3 psi out the box. That was with a 75mm TB and a Edelbrock rpm intake that was mildly ported on the intake side, factory head and a homemade power pipe (aluminum pipe). I made ~7psi with a 2.90 blower pulley and hit ~10psi with a 8 in crank pulley and 3.10 blower pulley. I'm a firm believer that the 5-6psi advertised restriction is optimistic even with a full factory install.
 
