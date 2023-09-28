Engine Vortech Fox Oil mess!!

B

Bdb92Vert

New Member
Sep 27, 2023
1
0
0
Florida
#1
Hi everyone! I’m new here and desperately in need of some advice. I recently purchased a 92 foxbody vert supposedly a 331 stroker. But that’s neither here nor there. Car does have SVE heads, Trickflow upper and lower manifold. and a Vortech V2 car starts up and drives fine but it’s a complete smoke show down the road. As soon as you rev the car from idle you see oil coming out of the Breather on the valve cover. I’ve checked and changed the PCV I did notice it’s missing the mesh screen inside. I don’t know if that has something to do with it. Please if anyone has any experience with these blower 5.0s please help. Thank you.
 

Attachments

  • 9DE1C5E3-C0E7-4355-86AE-890F6D03D4FF.jpeg
    9DE1C5E3-C0E7-4355-86AE-890F6D03D4FF.jpeg
    598.1 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Driver460sz
Exceasive crankcase pressure
Replies
25
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
OffspringChaos
My 93 4v Fox
Replies
15
Views
852
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
OffspringChaos
OffspringChaos
AnthonyA1234
Engine Is there something wrong with my engine or is this just normal modded fox behavior?
Replies
7
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
mustystang
M
Halford4491
New to me Fox body. Looking for Rough HP and compression ratio
Replies
5
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
B
SOLD 1993 Mustang LX Notchback- 347 Stroker
Replies
7
Views
3K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Bzammitt
B
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu