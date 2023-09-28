Hi everyone! I’m new here and desperately in need of some advice. I recently purchased a 92 foxbody vert supposedly a 331 stroker. But that’s neither here nor there. Car does have SVE heads, Trickflow upper and lower manifold. and a Vortech V2 car starts up and drives fine but it’s a complete smoke show down the road. As soon as you rev the car from idle you see oil coming out of the Breather on the valve cover. I’ve checked and changed the PCV I did notice it’s missing the mesh screen inside. I don’t know if that has something to do with it. Please if anyone has any experience with these blower 5.0s please help. Thank you.