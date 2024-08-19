Warhorse Racing YT Channel

Warhorse Racing
5 Year Member
-
- Feb 10, 2019
-
- 329
-
- 181
-
- 63
I created this channel to be the resource I wish I had when I first started autocrossing my 79-04 Mustangs. I’ve been working on Mustangs since I got my first one in 1992 & I’ve been autocrossing since 2013. I’ve won multiple local championships driving my 1992 GT, my IRS-swapped 2000 GT & my IRS-swapped 2004 V6.
As an instructor, I love introducing people to autocross & helping them get faster. So, I’m sharing every secret I’ve ever learned about making 79-04 Mustangs more capable.
My channel features Mustang SUSPENSION, CHASSIS, BRAKE & ENGINE MODS; detailed AUTOCROSS DRIVING TIPS; honest, real-world, race-tested REVIEWS OF PERFORMANCE PARTS; common and clever WEIGHT REDUCTION MODS; and RESULTS VIDEOS that show my wins, losses, improvements, and mistakes out on course.
Stock or modified, ANY 79-04 Mustang can be a fun autocross car! If you’re looking to get into autocross, or to improve your times, please subscribe. If you have questions, please ask. I’m always happy to help.
As an instructor, I love introducing people to autocross & helping them get faster. So, I’m sharing every secret I’ve ever learned about making 79-04 Mustangs more capable.
My channel features Mustang SUSPENSION, CHASSIS, BRAKE & ENGINE MODS; detailed AUTOCROSS DRIVING TIPS; honest, real-world, race-tested REVIEWS OF PERFORMANCE PARTS; common and clever WEIGHT REDUCTION MODS; and RESULTS VIDEOS that show my wins, losses, improvements, and mistakes out on course.
Stock or modified, ANY 79-04 Mustang can be a fun autocross car! If you’re looking to get into autocross, or to improve your times, please subscribe. If you have questions, please ask. I’m always happy to help.