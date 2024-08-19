Warhorse Racing YT Channel

Feb 10, 2019
I created this channel to be the resource I wish I had when I first started autocrossing my 79-04 Mustangs. I’ve been working on Mustangs since I got my first one in 1992 & I’ve been autocrossing since 2013. I’ve won multiple local championships driving my 1992 GT, my IRS-swapped 2000 GT & my IRS-swapped 2004 V6.

As an instructor, I love introducing people to autocross & helping them get faster. So, I’m sharing every secret I’ve ever learned about making 79-04 Mustangs more capable.

My channel features Mustang SUSPENSION, CHASSIS, BRAKE & ENGINE MODS; detailed AUTOCROSS DRIVING TIPS; honest, real-world, race-tested REVIEWS OF PERFORMANCE PARTS; common and clever WEIGHT REDUCTION MODS; and RESULTS VIDEOS that show my wins, losses, improvements, and mistakes out on course.

Stock or modified, ANY 79-04 Mustang can be a fun autocross car! If you’re looking to get into autocross, or to improve your times, please subscribe. If you have questions, please ask. I’m always happy to help.
 

