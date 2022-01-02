The Next Warhorse: 1993 Mustang LX Autocross Build

The first phase of my 2.3L project will be weight reduction. I'm hoping to get about 500 lbs. out of the car before adding the major suspension mods (they will add weight). My next few videos should help you decide what you're willing to remove from your car to get it lighter.



If you watch the "Budget Autocross" playlist and the "ThoroughbRED" Suspension videos on my channel, you'll get a good start on making your car handle better. If you ever have any questions about suspension, I'm always happy to help.



Horsepower doesn't matter as much for autocross. My 220 hp 2004 V6 was faster than a lot of V8 Mustangs at my local events. A car with the right suspension and proper suspension adjustments can be very competitive.