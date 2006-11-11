was the 88 gt available with a 140mph speedo?

I did a CarFax on my 88 hatch and basically they said the Odo. was tampered with because it only had 40k miles. It actaully had 140k, odo. rolled over. And just to clarify I said I had an 88GT Hatch with 140MPH speedo, not who or when it was installed. I have not taken the dash apart far enough to inspect it more closley(not a big fan of dash work) but it looks all original. For all I know the previous owner replaced the whole cluster with a later model Fox. If so I couldnt tell. I dont remember where or even when I heard this, so it might just be someone talking out of there @ss but I heard verts,notchs had 85mph speeds as well as most Hatchs but some hatches had 140s. I dont know and to be honest I never really gave it much thought up untill now. everyone seems to agree no 140s till 89 and I have yet to have this forum steer me wrong.I will have to look into it now out of pure curiousity.