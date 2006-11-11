was the 88 gt available with a 140mph speedo?

GREYFOX4INCH
Member
-
- May 8, 2005
-
- 190
-
- 0
-
- 16
the reason i ask is because my 1988 gt has a 140mph speedo in it and i thought the 88's still had 85mph speedos in them.
if so does this mean all the gauges (INCLUDING MY ODOMETER) is not origional?
the odometer reads 65,000 orig miles, it would suck to find out that ive been screwed over by a simple dash cluster swap from a different car.
thanks.
if so does this mean all the gauges (INCLUDING MY ODOMETER) is not origional?
the odometer reads 65,000 orig miles, it would suck to find out that ive been screwed over by a simple dash cluster swap from a different car.
thanks.