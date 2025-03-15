Progress Thread Weight loss 90s coupe . -500lbs

Jan 29, 2025
I have stalled out lately on this but hopefully posting my :poo: show and some interaction with like minded individuals will get the ball rolling..Goal remove 500lbs or more and keep the car civilized -ish .... As of now the car has lost about 480lbs give or take a few LBs ..I am a big fan Of lite equals mite so think of it as if Collin Chapman & Carol Shelby had a love child that spawned the lightest LOVE child that was a well mannered street car .. I do enjoy the HP numbers but I personally believe HP and weight removal need to go hand in hand ..

I believe I can break 500lbs I have tried to weigh all items as I have removed & some items I had to research the weight again and again because the Internet is full bad of info... I have searched & searched for tricks to lose free weight from the the factory 60s racers to import tuners ..From Ford & Chrysler 60s race program lose visors , ashtrays ,dome lights , seat sliders ...The import guys have it nailed down on lightweight wheels 17s in the 13lb category rotating mass again lots of weird world info on rotating mass but we all know it equals some number that equal more performance..

I still have all my sound deadening other than door panels.. I have tried removing weight in a respectful way if that makes any sense .....

I am open to all small trick or ideas of weight removal the small stuff adds up...

I am on the hunt for lighter wheels honestly the lightest 17s I can find . My front wheels are 17x7.5 15.6lbs rear are 17x9 18lbs I can get lighter just have to find them $$$$ there out there..

Front seats Corbeau GTS 29lbs ..I can lose.some.weight here anything from another 18-25lbs just keep hunting $$$
 

Warhorse Racing said:
I have a similar goal with my 1993 2.3L autocross project. My plan is to get 500 lbs. out & provide accurate weights for all the parts that come out and go in. There might be some mods in this playlist that can help you meet your goal...


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-lgAEjurJ1o&list=PLM3c5KzD_2NgzNUdXFpvOejHH4YRHFFxl
I have seen your videos very helpful when somebody actually puts true weights with no BS ...I am always looking for smart ways to save weight and not destroy my car . Everything from titanium exhaust, aluminum mufflers , maybe lexan rear window , fuel safe poly cell , scalloped ring gear , Lightweight intake , aluminum block $$ , third brake light , core support, bumper header panel, aluminum hardware , map light, dome light , sun visors , map pockets , delete inner glove.box ? , lighter steering wheel, holes punched on door panel board then recovered , lightweight speakers, trim backside of interior panels remove excess plastic? No radio but that hurts me ...

I am open to just about every option I would remove my sound deading if I could find a lighter equal or better option .That's been my stand on all my weight removal replace it with a better option don't just gut the the car anyone can do that .But remove parts or pieces that don't offend the senses & replace parts where needed with aluminum , fiberglass plastics, rubber light is the key. Expensive adventure not for everyone but none the less the car will be fun ...

Again it's not for everyone but I feel a good lightweight car pay dividends thru all the RPM ranges HP numbers are fun and who doesn't like big numbers but where in North America on public roads where can you use those crazy HP numbers and then let's talk reliability of a stroked built motor..

Good times there's still weight to be found...
 
ponixpress said:
I have seen your videos very helpful when somebody actually puts true weights with no BS ...I am always looking for smart ways to save weight and not destroy my car . Everything from titanium exhaust, aluminum mufflers , maybe lexan rear window , fuel safe poly cell , scalloped ring gear , Lightweight intake , aluminum block $$ , third brake light , core support, bumper header panel, aluminum hardware , map light, dome light , sun visors , map pockets , delete inner glove.box ? , lighter steering wheel, holes punched on door panel board then recovered , lightweight speakers, trim backside of interior panels remove excess plastic? No radio but that hurts me ...

I am open to just about every option I would remove my sound deading if I could find a lighter equal or better option .That's been my stand on all my weight removal replace it with a better option don't just gut the the car anyone can do that .But remove parts or pieces that don't offend the senses & replace parts where needed with aluminum , fiberglass plastics, rubber light is the key. Expensive adventure not for everyone but none the less the car will be fun ...

Again it's not for everyone but I feel a good lightweight car pay dividends thru all the RPM ranges HP numbers are fun and who doesn't like big numbers but where in North America on public roads where can you use those crazy HP numbers and then let's talk reliability of a stroked built motor..

Good times there's still weight to be found...
I'm glad my videos have been helpful. I look at every part on the car and ask, "Can that be lighter?" That has helped me with all of my autocross cars. There's a lot of weight hiding in these Mustangs. One thing you might want to consider is changing the carpet. OEM carpets are really heavy and can be replaced with a lighter version.

As an autocross instructor, I've been in a lot of very fast cars that weigh about 2,500 lbs. and have about 200 hp. My 2004 V6 with about 220 hp has beaten plenty of V8 cars at autocross events. Focusing on weight reduction (and mass centralization) is always a good idea.
 
Monkeybutt2000 said:
My 87' LX coupe weighed 3180 with me in it. Only options were PS and AC. How in the heck did you get that much weight out?
That amount weight started with the free cheaper items Spare tire ,. Dog bone , smog pump , etc etc etc .. $$ weight reduction if your replacing parts buy lightest front sway bar , brakes , wheels , tires . $$$$ expensive seats ., heads , fiberglass hood , fiberglass fenders , fiberglass.trunk , k member , suspension ,
I don't have AC , PS , or Power brakes , no seat sliders. , no back seat , no Center armrest...

I still have all.my sound deadening stereo
 
ponixpress said:
Sorry didn't post that info 1990 coupe
If you remove the crash bar from inside the door, it will save about 15lbs per door.
You can also swiss cheese the door skin behind the door panel. Just leave enough structure to allow the window regulator to be supported.
The front and rear bumper structure can be remove from behind the bumper cover.
It all comes down to how much risk you are willing to take in the quest for losing lbs.
Especially if it is a street only car.
Go to a lightweight battery. They are not cheep, but they will save you upwards of 30+ lbs.
Tubular K member/coil overs is a good for up to 75+ lbs weight loss depending on whose system you install.
Covert to a manual rack and pinion. Lose about 15-20 lbs.
Go on a diet...Lol.
 
Bullitt347 said:
If you remove the crash bar from inside the door, it will save about 15lbs per door.
You can also swiss cheese the door skin behind the door panel. Just leave enough structure to allow the window regulator to be supported.
The front and rear bumper structure can be remove from behind the bumper cover.
It all comes down to how much risk you are willing to take in the quest for losing lbs.
Especially if it is a street only car.
Go to a lightweight battery. They are not cheep, but they will save you upwards of 30+ lbs.
Tubular K member/coil overs is a good for up to 75+ lbs weight loss depending on whose system you install.
Covert to a manual rack and pinion. Lose about 15-20 lbs.
Go on a diet...Lol.
This a Street car so no crash bar removal for me...I am. Trying to keep all my changes reversible and well thought out ...
 
nicholase said:
I was suprised how much lighter the FRPP aluminum driveshaft was compared to the factory steel. Considerable when holding both at the same time.
Click to expand...
Using some C4 corvette leaf springs on my new project... They are carbon fiber and talk about light.. I can carry both of them with one hand almost...... Its a brave new world for us old coots.....
 
Bullitt347 said:
Go on a diet...Lol.
Lol. While it's tongue in cheek it is true. Another hobby of mine is cycling. It's a strange crowd and some are obsessed with weight shavings. Nothing wrong with that, it's a hobby so whatever works. In the cycling world they refer to themselves as "weight weenies".

I have two friends that are weight weenies. They are always looking to save fractions of a gram on their bike. Both of them are about 30lbs over weight lol.
 
