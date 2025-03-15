I have stalled out lately on this but hopefully posting myshow and some interaction with like minded individuals will get the ball rolling..Goal remove 500lbs or more and keep the car civilized -ish .... As of now the car has lost about 480lbs give or take a few LBs ..I am a big fan Of lite equals mite so think of it as if Collin Chapman & Carol Shelby had a love child that spawned the lightest LOVE child that was a well mannered street car .. I do enjoy the HP numbers but I personally believe HP and weight removal need to go hand in hand ..I believe I can break 500lbs I have tried to weigh all items as I have removed & some items I had to research the weight again and again because the Internet is full bad of info... I have searched & searched for tricks to lose free weight from the the factory 60s racers to import tuners ..From Ford & Chrysler 60s race program lose visors , ashtrays ,dome lights , seat sliders ...The import guys have it nailed down on lightweight wheels 17s in the 13lb category rotating mass again lots of weird world info on rotating mass but we all know it equals some number that equal more performance..I still have all my sound deadening other than door panels.. I have tried removing weight in a respectful way if that makes any sense .....I am open to all small trick or ideas of weight removal the small stuff adds up...I am on the hunt for lighter wheels honestly the lightest 17s I can find . My front wheels are 17x7.5 15.6lbs rear are 17x9 18lbs I can get lighter just have to find them $$$$ there out there..Front seats Corbeau GTS 29lbs ..I can lose.some.weight here anything from another 18-25lbs just keep hunting $$$