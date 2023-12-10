Mindseye007
I an currently running Castrol EDGE 10W30 Synthetic Engine/Motor Oil
Castrol® EDGE®, the #1 Synthetic brand in Canada, is a full synthetic motor oil that is engineered for drivers who want only the best from their engines. Castrol EDGE with Fluid Titanium, is the natural choice for drivers who demand maximum performance and protection from their cars. Unlock exhilarating performance with every drive.
I think I'm going to switch to..
Mobil 1™ Extended Performance is a full synthetic engine oil designed to keep your engine running like new and protect critical engine parts for up to 25,000 km between oil changes. Mobil 1 Extended Performance features a special formulation that helps to provide outstanding protection during today's longer oil change intervals. I have over 200k km on my 1991 lx 5.0 foxbody coupe what do you guys think?
