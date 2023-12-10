Engine What engine oil are you running in your foxbody?

Mindseye007

Mindseye007

Active Member
Oct 21, 2020
268
44
38
ontario
#1
I an currently running Castrol EDGE 10W30 Synthetic Engine/Motor Oil
Castrol® EDGE®, the #1 Synthetic brand in Canada, is a full synthetic motor oil that is engineered for drivers who want only the best from their engines. Castrol EDGE with Fluid Titanium, is the natural choice for drivers who demand maximum performance and protection from their cars. Unlock exhilarating performance with every drive.

I think I'm going to switch to..
Mobil 1™ Extended Performance is a full synthetic engine oil designed to keep your engine running like new and protect critical engine parts for up to 25,000 km between oil changes. Mobil 1 Extended Performance features a special formulation that helps to provide outstanding protection during today's longer oil change intervals. I have over 200k km on my 1991 lx 5.0 foxbody coupe what do you guys think?
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20231209_212036_Samsung Internet.jpg
    Screenshot_20231209_212036_Samsung Internet.jpg
    165.3 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot_20231209_212452_Samsung Internet.jpg
    Screenshot_20231209_212452_Samsung Internet.jpg
    204.2 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
For Sale For Sale 1993 Mustang SSP Coupe
Replies
2
Views
9K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
General karthief
General karthief
no_fox_given
For Sale 1994 GT 5L Trickflow h/c/i Tremec TR3550 Saleen copy - $7000 (Ann Arbor, MI)
Replies
3
Views
9K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
no_fox_given
no_fox_given
S
For Sale 2003 Cobra Redfire Convertible
Replies
0
Views
4K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
SpectorV
S
J
  • Locked
SOLD '95 Cobra GR40 Griggs w/410ci forged stroker
Replies
15
Views
7K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Jer
J
stang89bidges
The 3 Specific Benefits Of Synthetic Engine Oil Over Conventional
Replies
27
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Boosted92LX
Boosted92LX
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu