Wheel backspacing

Wanted to get some extra opinions on wheel and tire sizing on a 1.5” lowered gt. Was looking at some 15 x10s for the back and was wondering what backspace would work and if I could run a 275/60/15 for that or if I should go down to a 275/50 for that. I don’t mind rolling fenders or beating on the inner fender. Also wondering what size I should run on the front. I did have rubbing issues with a 225/60/16 I had on there so I put on a 205/50/16 and they look like goofy. So I was wondering on tire size and wheel size in the front as well. Appreciate the advice.
 

I also still have my quad shocks on, but if a 275 radial takes up that traction difference I’ll take them off.
 
6.5" Backspace.
Will have to remove quad shocks.
Will have to gently massage the inner fender close to the spring perch. Or not. Depends on year and assembly tolerances.
It helps if the fender wheel well lip is rolled, depending on ride height.

275/60/15 on 15X10 double Beadlock rim with 6.5" backspace.

1758818142157.webp
 
Typically a 6.5 back space works well and you may need a 1/4” spacer but it all depends on the tolerances on the assembly line that day. Quad shocks typically need to be removed but it varies.
 
Sweet. Thanks. That wheel set up looks good. What size fronts do you have there?
 
