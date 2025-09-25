Wheel backspacing

Brad Hanks
Jul 21, 2017
- 96
- 6
- 8
Wanted to get some extra opinions on wheel and tire sizing on a 1.5” lowered gt. Was looking at some 15 x10s for the back and was wondering what backspace would work and if I could run a 275/60/15 for that or if I should go down to a 275/50 for that. I don’t mind rolling fenders or beating on the inner fender. Also wondering what size I should run on the front. I did have rubbing issues with a 225/60/16 I had on there so I put on a 205/50/16 and they look like goofy. So I was wondering on tire size and wheel size in the front as well. Appreciate the advice.