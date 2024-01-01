Where did my seafoam go?

Valicy
Feb 12, 2020
- 12
- 0
- 1
I usually just put seafoam in gas but I tried it a different way but I don't think it worked properly? Pulled a vacuum line off the intake manifold and put the hose in a can of seafoam. It sucked it up way faster than I thought and the car only smoked a little bit. I think it ended up in my oil cause the oil level is a little higher than it was. (Fine because I was going to put a little in the oil next change). Maybe it all went out the exhaust? Am I supposed to put it a vacuum line slower? And how do I do that? Thanks for any tips.