Engine Does anyone elses engine cough?

Dontknowchit

Dontknowchit

Active Member
Jul 31, 2017
155
41
48
#1
I got the surging all fixed up, timing, idle adjustment tps and a vacuum leak. At start up/warm up it idles up higher than I think it needs(2k rpm) but settles down and runs good. Every once in a while, for lack of a better word, it coughs. It kind of cuts out, there is a huge sucking nose from the intake, then it just keeps going. It's very quick. It has done it under idle, under power, after warmup and after startup. Not often, mabe once a trip and not every start/run cycle. I thought the high idle warmup and the cough and the desire for it to idle high (1krpm) at proper timing anyway may be symptoms of a chip/tune. I took a look and I have a sealed A9P ECC. I read a lot of posts and I think my take away was that it does not matter much, but
....would a A9L have a lower idle warmup (add less timing)?
Would a mild cam cause a high idle? It's a big unknown as the motor is a 95 block that was rebuilt and transplanted but I got it from the second owner since then so information is sparse. Trying to Sherlock my way thru it.
 

