Who is buying one?

It looks to much like a Slow-maro. Although, one might consider buying one and hiding it away in the back of their garage because odds are good it might be the last V8Mustang, which will make it highly collectable in a few years.
I have one. Throw a custom tune, a bigger intercooler and an E30 mix and hold on. I did those mods to mine an my best .25 mile time is a [email protected]3 mph and a 3.75 0-60. It's quick as hell, especially for a 5K lb SUV. If you get one, come on over to https://www.explorerst.org/ and join up. I learned a lot about my ST from them.