Why you chose a II?

I fell in love with them about when I was 16. At that time, I didn't really like Mustangs because everyone and their brother had an 87 or newer Mustang and thought theirs was the fastest in town, even though most only had minor bolt ons (not even headers). I was riding around with some friends, and I saw a 76/77 Cobra II, white with red stripes, for sale on the side of the road. I asked my friends what it was, and they said "That's a Mustang II, you don't want it, they're pieces of ****!" I was like, "Hell no! That thing's cool as hell!". It was different, and still a Ford. I loved the way it looked. At that time, being in high school and all, I hardly had any money, and what I did have, I was putting it into my Bronco. I just read up on them, looking at pictures and what not. When I took 2 semesters of automotive classes at the local community college, I was the only one in the class without a hot rod, and the bug got to me. (I was a dedicated four wheeler at the time). I started searching for II's around, and only found 2. One of them was too beat up, and another one was a 78 King Cobra. I drove the King and fell even more in love with the cars. I couldn't afford it. After I did my 2 semesters of automotive classes, I started working full time, and decided to get a II for a project. I bought a white and gold Cobra II from Miami, and drove it all the way up to Durham, NC. I tinkered with it some, but my then stepdad didn't like the rust on the car, and had the car stripped down by the mechanic at the shop it was at at that time. After we exchanged a few words, I started looking for another one, this time I wanted one how I wanted. I called Phil at the Mustang II specialty shop and asked him if he knew any around, and wouldn't you know it, he had just what I wanted. Black and gold Cobra II, black interior, V8, and 4 speed. I went down to Alabama and picked it up, and so started my new project.