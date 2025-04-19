Chevy Equinox- Devil in Disguise?

RaggedGT

RaggedGT

check back later..
Mod Dude
Jul 20, 2014
4,615
3,137
203
Taylorsville ky
#1
For starters, I love my wife-But I Hate her Equinox.

Story time- She had a Mazda CX7 that had an untimely end meeting a Deer.

Insurance painlessly paid out - and a fair amount more than blue book , so the search was on. I wanted to get an Edge or an Explorer- She wanted an Equinox- I gave all the reasons why Equinox’s where not a great choice. She sent me listings for Equinox’s. I protested. She insisted. So we drove two hours away to buy an Equinox with 120K miles-V6- All wheel drive and had just recently had the timing chains-tensioners changed with documentation .

The First six months where business as usual with an older used car- basic maintenance and minor upgrades to make the wife happy

IMG_7501.webp
IMG_7508.webp


But I admit- it had a “Eating Rocks” sound when it had been parked over night and First started- but I Pretended not to see(hear) that.

Then one day after rapid acceleration to get on in traffic-it developed a misfire- no big deal- set of coils and plugs seemed to take care of it. For a month or two.

Then the dreaded GM High Feature V6 Death codes started showing up .P014 and P017 - cam/crank correlation etc.

The forum / internet folks said to replace the VVT solenoids. So I ordered the whole set, and upon removing the vvt related to the code-the motor made a “Clank” sound.

IMG_8664.webp
IMG_8628.webp


I thought,that’s weird,I guess it relaxed the tensioners when I pulled the VVT. So I put it back together-spun the engine over,and immediately smashed the valves on the rear cylinder head. After a short period of set it on fire aggravation and coming to terms with what was coming. I tore it down, and while it had new chains in it-they where done poorly-ultimately the phasers where bad-and the guide that mounts on top of the oil pump was missing- I had to figure out what was next for the Devil Infused Equinox
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
Meet the Donor Equinox-
IMG_8688.webp
IMG_8689.webp


Another 120K mile Equinox that also recently had the chains done etc. but then got T-Boned.

So after securing a donor- the swap began
IMG_8717.webp
IMG_8719.webp
IMG_8749.webp
IMG_8741.webp
IMG_8740.webp
IMG_8747.webp


Look past all the Hillbilly/ shed tree and utterly dangerous ways I went about removing two cradles and installing one lol.
I was on a shoe string budget,and while I have a very fair amount of tools and equipment in my home garage,I do not have a lift. So 4x4’s and jack stands had to come into play
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
01 GT NO IDLE
Replies
0
Views
24
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Scwhitten
S
jaketractor
Progress Thread Giving an abandoned 88 GT project a new chance at life
Replies
15
Views
467
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
T
Newbie here with an odd story
Replies
3
Views
476
The Welcome Wagon
thequadfather
T
K
Electrical charging issue
Replies
5
Views
565
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Mcmahst
Mcmahst
M
HELP! 06 mustang roush 4.6l v8 stage 2. Throwing a wrench
Replies
0
Views
867
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
mustangmike88
M
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu