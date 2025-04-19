Chevy Equinox- Devil in Disguise?

For starters, I love my wife-But I Hate her Equinox.Story time- She had a Mazda CX7 that had an untimely end meeting a Deer.Insurance painlessly paid out - and a fair amount more than blue book , so the search was on. I wanted to get an Edge or an Explorer- She wanted an Equinox- I gave all the reasons why Equinox’s where not a great choice. She sent me listings for Equinox’s. I protested. She insisted. So we drove two hours away to buy an Equinox with 120K miles-V6- All wheel drive and had just recently had the timing chains-tensioners changed with documentation .The First six months where business as usual with an older used car- basic maintenance and minor upgrades to make the wife happyBut I admit- it had a “Eating Rocks” sound when it had been parked over night and First started- but I Pretended not to see(hear) that.Then one day after rapid acceleration to get on in traffic-it developed a misfire- no big deal- set of coils and plugs seemed to take care of it. For a month or two.Then the dreaded GM High Feature V6 Death codes started showing up .P014 and P017 - cam/crank correlation etc.The forum / internet folks said to replace the VVT solenoids. So I ordered the whole set, and upon removing the vvt related to the code-the motor made a “Clank” sound.I thought,that’s weird,I guess it relaxed the tensioners when I pulled the VVT. So I put it back together-spun the engine over,and immediately smashed the valves on the rear cylinder head. After a short period of set it on fire aggravation and coming to terms with what was coming. I tore it down, and while it had new chains in it-they where done poorly-ultimately the phasers where bad-and the guide that mounts on top of the oil pump was missing- I had to figure out what was next for the Devil Infused Equinox