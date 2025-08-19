While working on my door panel, I noticed that the rubber part of the window bushing on the driver side had fallen off partially. I glued it back on with some RTV.
The little bracket is on a slide so it can be adjusted closer or further from the window. What would be the proper adjustment? Is it supposed to touch the glass or be close but not touching, or other?
Thanks
