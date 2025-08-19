Paint and Body Window bushing

there is enough sticking out to grab on to
While working on my door panel, I noticed that the rubber part of the window bushing on the driver side had fallen off partially. I glued it back on with some RTV.

The little bracket is on a slide so it can be adjusted closer or further from the window. What would be the proper adjustment? Is it supposed to touch the glass or be close but not touching, or other?

Thanks

IMG_5886.webp
 

I would try closing the window completely, then adjust it outward so it touches the glass without too much pressure. I believe its purpose is to keep the window up against the outer window molding (with the felt inside), but putting too much pressure on the window may not allow the window to close properly.

If its not touching the window slightly, when the window is down i could see it banging side to side in the window channel.
 
