Wiring a battery relocated to trunk

C

Ch3No2

New Member
Feb 3, 2020
3
0
1
36
Tennessee
My fox was in the middle of having the battery relocated to the trunk when I purchased it. I made a batter box for the new battery and mounted in the trunk of my notch. I have a 1/0 power cable and a 1/0 ground cable ran into the trunk.

The power cable is blue and this goes to the starter solenoid? The ground cable for whatever reason in run under the trunk and floor pans and mounted to the driver's side of the g force trans. Is this normal? One would think running it 12in from batter to frame would not only be more convenient but have been electrical consistency?

Now do I need to run a cable from the starter to the batter? Or just starter to solenoid? And I have 2 small pink wires coming from alternator to a plug but can't find where it plugs too?

I have no pictures. I'm at work. I will try to get some tonight if I get off early enough. It's a 84 notch w/87 front end with a 408w.

All and any help is much appreciated. Thank you
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
1991 5.0 slow starting
Replies
1
Views
215
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
PonyGTrider
Cooling Fan RF Interference after Battery Relocation
Replies
1
Views
317
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
PonyGTrider
PonyGTrider
Waz900
Electrical Starter blowing mega fuse to trunk battery
Replies
13
Views
858
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
chrlsful
C
Kid wita 5oh
Fox Battery relocation other than in the back??
Replies
26
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Bill95
B
Kid wita 5oh
Electrical Fusible link wire shorted to ground
Replies
6
Views
533
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Kid wita 5oh
Kid wita 5oh
Top Bottom
nav.WhatsNew
Menu