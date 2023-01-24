Wiring a battery relocated to trunk

My fox was in the middle of having the battery relocated to the trunk when I purchased it. I made a batter box for the new battery and mounted in the trunk of my notch. I have a 1/0 power cable and a 1/0 ground cable ran into the trunk.



The power cable is blue and this goes to the starter solenoid? The ground cable for whatever reason in run under the trunk and floor pans and mounted to the driver's side of the g force trans. Is this normal? One would think running it 12in from batter to frame would not only be more convenient but have been electrical consistency?



Now do I need to run a cable from the starter to the batter? Or just starter to solenoid? And I have 2 small pink wires coming from alternator to a plug but can't find where it plugs too?



I have no pictures. I'm at work. I will try to get some tonight if I get off early enough. It's a 84 notch w/87 front end with a 408w.



All and any help is much appreciated. Thank you