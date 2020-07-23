Wrench light, limp mode, P060B, P2104, P2110

Jake's Ride
Hi everyone! I just signed up for this issue... I have a Mustang 2005 V6 which has been sitting around for a while, so it needed a jump start. Battery is fine again, but the car stays in limp mode. Here is what I found out so far
Turning key:
Check engine light, battery light, wrench symbol is on
Turning on engine:
Check engine light, wrench symbol is on
Engine is running in limp mode. Pressing the pedal does not rev the car, no response at all, engine is just idling away at low revs.
I scanned the codes and got
P060B - Internal Control Module A/D Processing Performance
P2104 - Throttle Actuator Control System Forced Idle
P2110 - Throttle Actuator Control System Forced Limited RPM
I have a simple scanner and could not get more details. Freeze frame is attached, if that helps.
What I've checked so far:
Mass air flow sensor: appears to work, pulling it shuts the engine off
Checked all fuses: okay
Checked PCM power relays and diodes: okay
Drained capacitors, cleared codes and tried to recalibrate: no change
Throttle butterflies make some movements when turning the key (self check I guess)
Butterflies do not open when pressing gas pedal, no movement at all
Throttle sensor always shows 2.5 Volts, manually turning the butterflies with a screw driver does not change voltage (top wire on the TPS, not sure if it's the right one though)
I'm hesitant to just replace the throttle body, since there seems to be a disconnect from the pedal (sensor? wiring?), which does not result in any throttle movement. Other posts reported P2112, P2106 and P2135, but I'm not getting these codes. A look at https://www.justanswer.com/ford/d2v4f-codes-p060b-p2104-p2110-replaced-throttle-body.html (Ford Explorer) points to a defective PCM, but a local service station told me that PCMs in older Mustangs are rare to fail.
I thought about checking the pedal position sensor and connection to the PCM, and the connection from the PCM to the throttle motor, but do not know how to do that. I'm close to taking it to the dealer... I'm not a car guy by any stretch, but I can check things visually and measure voltages. Any ideas and feedback would be much appreciated.
