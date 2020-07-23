Wrench light, limp mode, P060B, P2104, P2110

Hi everyone! I just signed up for this issue... I have a Mustang 2005 V6 which has been sitting around for a while, so it needed a jump start. Battery is fine again, but the car stays in limp mode. Here is what I found out so far

Turning key:
Check engine light, battery light, wrench symbol is on

Turning on engine:
Check engine light, wrench symbol is on

Engine is running in limp mode. Pressing the pedal does not rev the car, no response at all, engine is just idling away at low revs.

I scanned the codes and got
P060B - Internal Control Module A/D Processing Performance
P2104 - Throttle Actuator Control System Forced Idle
P2110 - Throttle Actuator Control System Forced Limited RPM

I have a simple scanner and could not get more details. Freeze frame is attached, if that helps.

What I've checked so far:
Mass air flow sensor: appears to work, pulling it shuts the engine off
Checked all fuses: okay
Checked PCM power relays and diodes: okay
Drained capacitors, cleared codes and tried to recalibrate: no change
Throttle butterflies make some movements when turning the key (self check I guess)
Butterflies do not open when pressing gas pedal, no movement at all
Throttle sensor always shows 2.5 Volts, manually turning the butterflies with a screw driver does not change voltage (top wire on the TPS, not sure if it's the right one though)

I'm hesitant to just replace the throttle body, since there seems to be a disconnect from the pedal (sensor? wiring?), which does not result in any throttle movement. Other posts reported P2112, P2106 and P2135, but I'm not getting these codes. A look at https://www.justanswer.com/ford/d2v4f-codes-p060b-p2104-p2110-replaced-throttle-body.html (Ford Explorer) points to a defective PCM, but a local service station told me that PCMs in older Mustangs are rare to fail.

I thought about checking the pedal position sensor and connection to the PCM, and the connection from the PCM to the throttle motor, but do not know how to do that. I'm close to taking it to the dealer... I'm not a car guy by any stretch, but I can check things visually and measure voltages. Any ideas and feedback would be much appreciated.
 

Hm, I ordered the wrong part. I did not realize that the 2005 version is a heated TB with extra connectors.
I installed the new TB anyway, just to see if the problem would go away but it didn't. TB does a self check, but no reponse when pressing the pedal. No change really... Lights are still on, stuck in limp mode. Not sure if I'll try to replace the ECM. I might take it to the dealer now. Thanks anyways, guys.
 
Jake's Ride said:
Sure. Lucky if you have one with a cable...
Click to expand...

I have a 98 Ranger and a 04 Lightning, both with cables. When I bought this Mustang, I didn't know it had throttle by wire. If I had at the beginning, it might have stopped me from buying it. I don't even like the way it responds to throttle from a stand still as much as I do cable throttles. Mine almost seems all-or-nothing. Can't takeoff and just putt away from a sign or light. And press it a little further, ZOOM!! Doesn't seem like it'll be good on slick winter roads at all.
 
Jake's Ride said:
Well, drive by wire is the thing now... what can you do. It's alright as long as it works. Mine is just a V6 and tends to react a little slowly. It drives like a "ship", but that's fine with me.
Click to expand...

Mine is a V-6 as well. With an aftermarket intake and a custom exhaust. Mine runs pretty swell for a V-6. It just doesn't drive the same as my V-6 Ranger. I guess the 07 Mustang will be the last throttle by wire I buy, because I will never buy another.
 
Jake, I also have these exact same codes. Just dropped my '06 V6 off at the Ford dealership to take a look. My bet is my PCM will need replacement since I stupidly touched it off to my battery, and I don't think any fuses/relays will save me.

I'm curious if a new PCM solved the issue and how much that was quoted for.
 
Did anybody ever resolve the "WRENCH, LIMP MODE, P060B, P2104, P2110 dilemma? Mine started after replacing the throttle body and pedal sensor. Mechanic said it was the PCM computer. The throttle body and pedal sensor were aftermarket. Have read that could be causing it. Mine is a 2008 Base Mustang with 133,000 ish miles on it. All stock except aftermarket sensors

Also, any recommendations if it is the PCM?
 
