January 22, 2020​

DONT DO THIS!!!!!!! This is what happens when you are a ME and take a transmission off an engine that is not well secured. I am so glad this thing did not face plant on my concrete and cause me to become a floor mechanic. Can you believe that the blue flimsy p.o.s. bucket there actually saved the engine from falling? It did not stop if from splitting down the side and sending coolant all over the floor. More Kitty Litter!!!!!!Transmission Dolly Anyone???? Who needs to have a special dolly when one from your local Lowes is good enough. Remove the handle and center a jack under the dolly. BOOM Peckerwood Ingenuity. I will have to clean this up a little before install but all in all nothing except for a refill of fresh fluids will be needed.Side By Side Rear. I have not opened my parts boxes yet but I am sure what I will have to remove all of the parts off the old to use the bolts for the new. It is my luck that none of the bolts will be provided with my new parts. I will of course post an update on that when I get to that point. On the bright side. With the engine and trans out of the car. The new adjustable clutch cable and quadrant will be a lot easier to install.Side By Side Front. For those of you who want to come in here and say that it is customary to clean and paint and blah blah blah when you are swapping engines. I have one thing to say about that.SO, Today I made more progress.Installed:New Rear Main Seal.New Motor MountsValve Cover GasketsNew Coolant temperature sensor and broke it off, had to use a speed out to get it back out. Will get a replacement tomorrowSwapped:JBA titanium headersBracket for A/C CompressorCleaned some grime up that built up over the years, after I have it running I will take it to the car wash and pressure wash the entire engine.Moved the old engine and new engine so I can do a side by side comparison and make sure I don't miss anything to swap. That and when I am getting to the wire harness, I want to take it SLOW and do it right the first time.When I was installing the rear main seal, I was looking at the oil pan and was leaning toward replacing the two seals on it and applying a good bead of Ultra Black RTV (Its all I use) but I took out the bolts and that damn thing wouldn't budge. So I am rolling the dice on this one and seeing if It leaks once it is back in the car. If it does I will just do it at the shop.ON a Side Note. I found 15 tools that I misplaced when I moved the engines and put all the tools on one bench.