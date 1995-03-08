kiddiccarus
The first widely accepted Tranny
Mods: (Will Edit List As Things Added/Completed) Last Update 30 January 2020
The old Engine (95 3.8l Single Port) is for sale, it is functional, has manifolds for the 2002 engine p.m. me if you want to talk
Engine: Began as Bone Stock 3.8 Single Port @ 145 HP (Book Math For Current State 241 HP on High End)
Transmission:
Exhaust:
Rear End:
Suspension:
Interior:
Exterior:
Index of Thread:
For those of you who do not know me. I have been a member under this same name for quite some time but have been gone for over 10 years. I used to post in the 2.3l forums until I totaled my Fox and well life found a way to get derailed for some time. SO, just a little tip from a guy who has had his up's and down's. Dont sweat the set backs in life too much. Stand up, dust yourself off, and get back to doing the right thing and living a good life. Because after my setback and divorce I did this.
I replaced the Fox with a SN95 Vert V6 (Louise)
I have had the vert since probably 2004 (pre-divorce) and it had these gawd awful Merry-go-round wheels on it at the time but other than that she was bone stock with a Tan top. Had to put a new rack and pinion on and new heads because they were warped when I got her.
Her? Yes. As far ask I can prove, she has tried to kill me three times, she fights me at every turn and mod, and strives to piss me off. So Naturally I named her after my ex-wife #1 LOL.
Part
Description
Part Number
Cost
Misc
|1995 Body & Computer
|Convertible
|145 HP Stock
|2002 3.8L 1L3E
|Split Port
|22lb Injectors
|$165.00
|193 HP Stock
|1997 F150 4.2L Fuel Rail
|Return Style
|$20.00
|Engine Mount
|Drivers
|DOA 2998
|$30.00
|Engine Mount
|Passenger
|DOA 2997
|$30.00
|BBK Cold Air Intake
|Blackout
|AM-102520
|$209.99
|+20 = 213 HP
Part
Description
Part Number
Cost
Misc
|Tremec T-5
|5 Speed
|Stock
|Steeda Tri-Ax
|Short Throw
|AM-16013
|$189.95
|Duralast Clutch Kit
|10 Spline
|NU31402
|$100.00
|Adjustable Clutch Kit
|Firewall Adjuster, Cable, Double Hook Quadrant
|ST-7553A
|194.95
|Pivot Stud
|Ford
|AM-387099
|$21.99
|Clutch Fork
|Ford
|AM-102522
|95.49
|Speedo Adjustor
|3.27:1 21 tooth Red
|LRA-17271C-K
|18.50
Part
Description
Part Number
Cost
Misc
|JBA Headers
|Titanium
|JBA-1619SJT
|$350.00
|+15 = 228 HP
|Stage 8 Bolts
|Locking styled Header Bolts
|STG6919
|$54.22
|American Thunder Cat Back
|Flowmaster
|Flo-17112
|$422.97
|Too Loud for a Vert
|Custom X-Pipe
|2.5 Inch With 4 Cats
|210194251
|$305.99
|+13 = 241 HP
Part
Description
Part Number
Cost
Misc
|8.8 Rear Axle
|3.27:1 W Positrac
|8.8 from GT
|$120.00
|8.8 Girdle
|Ford Racing
|50240
|$184.99
|Aluminum Drive Shaft
|28 Spline
Ford Racing
|M4602G
|$328.99
Part
Description
Part Number
Cost
Misc
|Struts
|Monroe Sensa-Trac
|71962
|$136.76
|Shocks
|Monroe Sensa-Trac
|5968
|$56.56
|Control Arm Kit
|SVE Upper and Lower Tubular Kit
|SVE-5649AT
|$95.00
|Quad Shock
|KYB
|KYB-KG4521
|$89.98
|Torque Box Kit
|BMR 7 Piece Kit
|BMR-TBR004R
|$259.57
Part
Description
Part Number
Cost
Misc
|LED Dash Lights
|Diode Dynamics 194 LED
|DIO-9498194W-K
|$24.99
|Manual Trac
|Swapped to manual on Drivers
|$12.00
|2002 Center Console
|2 Cupholder
|$15.00
Part
Description
Part Number
Cost
Misc
|Tail Light Housing
|96-98
|Swapped
Index of Thread:
- Introduction/Pictures/Exhaust Show Off
- Engine Before Swap Begins
- Engine and Transmission OUT
- Transmission Parts and Assembly
- Stage 2 Clutch Kit- (Included because It was part of the Experience. Burnt up in 62 miles)
- Adjustable Clutch Kit(Wrong Parts)
- Correct Fuel Rail / 02 Bolted In Bay
- BBK Cold Air Intake
- Camshaft Synchronizer (Yes the 95 Works in the 02)
- Where It Went TITS UP!!!
- Clutch Cable IS WRONG (Replaced Stage 2 Spec Clutch kit with the Plain Jane Duralast Kit.......)
- In-Line Thermostat Sensor for Dash Gauge
- BMR Torque Box Kit (Starting Soon)
Last edited: