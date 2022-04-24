Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 13” 84 SVO build thread

I blame this one on @SorsCode. When I decided I wanted to do SVO sail panels on my 85 GT build I found he had not only a set of sail panels but some SVO cars. He was kind enough to sell me a set and in talking about these cars. i decided that since I have a 85, 86, 87, 88, 89 so on that I need a 84 and what better than an SVO. These cars have a lot of unique features. Mostly under appreciated and abused. So probably 6 months ago I started searching with the help of @SorsCode. We looked at probably 40 or so. I wasnt looking for orginial and pristine. I wanted something all there but also something I could completly redo and build. This car was near Lexington KY. I would not have been able to get the car without the help of @Willybill32 who picked the car up and then was kind enough to keep it at his place untill I could get it.
The goal with this one is to build an SVO the haters like @bird_dog0347 into fans. Stay true to the 4 banger turbo and unique SVO features but make it cool. So onto the car
64BADDD3-4CB0-4B93-82E7-2EF63E5628D9.jpeg
F28D97B7-E5B3-4597-9092-3A3AC56B69CD.jpeg
0A5D92E5-E365-4BF7-B31A-B7FAD975076E.jpeg
237877EF-4C48-4B76-B147-5168F4E62035.jpeg
54CDEBF7-447D-40B1-8971-51B46C744184.jpeg
DCFF4380-6E06-4815-8274-E9933BCAE29C.jpeg
63154A30-0F2C-457D-8033-0DAAEA4E5E8F.jpeg
481A9357-C2D8-4A44-99E3-C78F3DFCF8C3.jpeg
 
Wait a minute... I never said I hated them, I said the front end looked like Sloth from the Goonies, a face only a mother could love. Or in his case, not love... That said, I respect what they were for the time they were in, but I've never wanted to own one and never could understand the "styling" choices. That said it was the 80's and I was too young to understand the cocaine and booze fueled marketing pitch meetings at that time.
 
bird_dog0347 said:
Wait a minute... I never said I hated them, I said the front end looked like Sloth from the Goonies, a face only a mother could love. Or in his case, not love... That said, I respect what they were for the time they were in, but I've never wanted to own one and never could understand the "styling" choices. That said it was the 80's and I was too young to understand the cocaine and booze fueled marketing pitch meetings at that time.
They are an odd ball, but it’s the only Fox I’ll ever own. I’m going to run after I say this, but I’d take an SVO over a Fox Saleen everyday, oh wait I have :)
 
SorsCode said:
They are an odd ball, but it’s the only Fox I’ll ever own. I’m going to run after I say this, but I’d take an SVO over a Fox Saleen everyday, oh wait I have :)
Im not sure I can get there but I do really like the SVO cars. They are very unique and have a lot of speciality parts and features. I dont think any mustang collection is complete without at least one. They are a fun lightweight car that done right can be a really cool car
 
I'd like to see an ecoboost 2.3t get swapped into a SVO. I'm juggling the idea of putting one in a Factory Five '33.
 
I'm looking forward to this build! I've always liked to SVOs. I remember as a kid thinking they were not real mustangs because they didn't have a V8 in them. At that time I didn't think anything was a sports/muscle car if it didn't have a V8. I dont feel that way anymore. I dont care how mad it makes @General karthief there are lots of great i4 turbo swaps out there that done sport the blue oval. That Honda motor would make that car one badass SVO!
 
Olivethefet said:
I'm looking forward to this build! I've always liked to SVOs. I remember as a kid thinking they were not real mustangs because they didn't have a V8 in them. At that time I didn't think anything was a sports/muscle car if it didn't have a V8. I dont feel that way anymore. I dont care how mad it makes @General karthief there are lots of great i4 turbo swaps out there that done sport the blue oval. That Honda motor would make that car one badass SVO!
I'm more of a purest, faithful to the blue oval. Put any Ford engine in a Ford, I don't care how 'badass' a honda engine would be. It would become just another worthless POS to me.
This is just my opinion, people that own their cars can do whatever they want, it's their car.
 
I've always liked the SVO spoiler on the hatch. It's very different from any GT or LX. Is there any performance benefit from the two-stair-step approach, or was that all styling? It definitely sets them apart from other Fox bodies.
 
General karthief said:
I'm more of a purest, faithful to the blue oval.
In general, see what I did there, I'm with you on being a purest. Thing is I'm not aware of any of these cars being the subject of a swap. However, the Lima 2.3 can have a lot of potential if done right. They really didn't get a lot of love. If @95steedamustang could get his grubby little mits on one of these motors it would be epic!

https://esslingeracing.com/ford-2-valve-4-cyl-engines-parts/2-3l-sohc-lima-engines-parts

Maybe @SorsCode could help? A lot of money for a turbo four banger Ford, but it would be unique and worthy of a stable in what is already a mind blowingly amazing collection of rare ponies.
 
General karthief said:
I'm more of a purest, faithful to the blue oval. Put any Ford engine in a Ford, I don't care how 'badass' a honda engine would be. It would become just another worthless POS to me.
This is just my opinion, people that own their cars can do whatever they want, it's their car.
Im not a purist but I do like to build
My cars with what I think are the best parts available for the car. Like a 99/01 cobra bumper
On a mach 1 which it should have had to begin with. Or a voo doo 5.2 coyote in a 98 Saleen which is how Saleen would have built it today. But I cant with Honda or toyota or non Ford stuff. Besides. I’m an old Ford Mechanic.
I dont know how to work on anything else.
 
