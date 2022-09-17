95steedamustang
I tend to be on the ocd side…
SN Certified Technician
-
- Apr 22, 2009
-
- 2,436
-
- 4,302
-
- 164
The latest build car pick up is this 96 Cobra with a horrible Laser red “attempt” paint on it with black leather interior.
So I picked up this car for a couple reasons. One is I have this goal of having one Mustang from every year 1984-2004 and 1996 was one
Of 3 yrs Im missing. The other reason is I really wanted to find a car to use my other hood I didnt use on the 94 Cobra and the paint scheme I didnt get to use. Which for those that followed my orginial thread may remember the hood I did. Anyway onto the pics.
It looks rough but the body and interior actually isnt bad at all.
So I picked up this car for a couple reasons. One is I have this goal of having one Mustang from every year 1984-2004 and 1996 was one
Of 3 yrs Im missing. The other reason is I really wanted to find a car to use my other hood I didnt use on the 94 Cobra and the paint scheme I didnt get to use. Which for those that followed my orginial thread may remember the hood I did. Anyway onto the pics.
It looks rough but the body and interior actually isnt bad at all.