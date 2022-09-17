bird_dog0347 said: Yeah, I honestly don't mind if he spends more time on other cars the next few weeks... last few weeks have been pretty high-hour weeks for me (invoice wise) but he got ALL the rust and damage fixed and replaced. Click to expand...

And honestly I hit these cars in huge spurts and after a few heavy weeks.. I can use a break from them as much as they can use a break from me. Even if I didn’t have any other cars to work on I would still set aside a year to paint one right.. because you need time to let the materials and things settle and shrink back.Plus the human impatience factor. I too get tired of working a particular area but instead of just saying…”ah, its good enough”, i just take a break and come back to Perfect it. Rushing is never a good thing when it comes to nice paint