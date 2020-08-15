Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 4” 93 Notchback build

95steedamustang

95steedamustang

I tend to be on the ocd side…
SN Certified Technician
Apr 22, 2009
2,602
4,586
164
East TN
#1
I’ve done a ton of treads about building my SN-95s. So it’s about time I do one on some of my foxbodies. Just like my original build thread about my 94 cobra that burned and my quest to replace it. This car holds a special place because this particular notch was my first car. I got the car in 1993 while in high school. I took my wife on our first date in the car, graduation, college and married in it. Then I sold the car in 2001 because I had 2 other mustangs. This was still when I had my senses and didn’t just hoard them. Now I could care less how many I accumulate. Regardless. Fast forward to March 1, 2017. I had a heart attack at 40 and emergency room, emergency open heart surgery 4 bypasses later, I was recovering and thinking about cars and decided if they let me out of the hospital, I was finding and getting this car back and building it how I wanted when I was a kid with no money and no skills. I was back to working in the shop about 30 days after getting out and it took me 4 months to track down and secure the car and make a deal. So July 1, 2017...I’m on my way to Kansas to get my first mustang back.
D8CC657D-DA83-4F32-97DD-365B0E6DB337.jpeg
733B7EBD-0ECE-4AB5-9A7B-42FD89462DE3.jpeg
E76CFF8E-A5E4-4DEC-BE2F-59EB7585506B.jpeg
191A119C-D6A4-411A-B40D-2BD285C26C9F.jpeg
C06AE7E7-3F5B-46C9-8BD6-7BC71C04B937.jpeg
F1D51CCF-9963-406F-9BAD-602AB7DB30A2.jpeg
0D714BFA-B0B0-4483-BF1C-3F8FEF17535A.jpeg
C15455BA-CD66-42B3-8312-ABE76EFF0C5A.jpeg
1FB8DE7F-21F6-4E84-89E6-27865877A547.jpeg
27012C20-F225-43DE-B046-05966DA3668D.jpeg
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: 2 users

  • Sponsors (?)


#6
Got to work immediately on the old
Coupe. First job was to tackle the horrible interior. I was tired of the grey the first time I had it and I have saved up a mint black interior. The seats in it came out of of a bus and the former owner paid $20 for the pair. And most who know my builds...know I like good seats. So...
50F3A02E-09D1-445F-8068-BE0FA495FCAF.jpeg

D801AFA3-6B5E-4C8C-87EE-311A58AD47C2.jpeg
7ECE39AC-ED34-4813-9999-88A7ABC8D489.jpeg
85595EC0-19FC-4E86-B71F-9A99236F6004.jpeg
D83D6B0F-91C4-49EF-A014-2654EA6540BB.jpeg
B8F51DFC-335E-4E63-9FA5-FF5715713B90.jpeg
41583CA7-0DAA-469A-91CA-3DEA50103F98.jpeg
5247FFAE-0C6D-475B-89A9-EA27C78551B5.jpeg
F778D9C0-1376-424A-A50F-0EC17378E115.jpeg
50F3A02E-09D1-445F-8068-BE0FA495FCAF.jpeg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
#12
Glad you've recovered from the heart attack! Stay healthy man! I want to know how you went about tracking down the car after that many years, and what was the conversation like with the owner when you found him/her?
 
#13
bird_dog0347 said:
Glad you've recovered from the heart attack! Stay healthy man! I want to know how you went about tracking down the car after that many years, and what was the conversation like with the owner when you found him/her?
Click to expand...
Thanks man. I’m recovered and better than ever. It was slowing me down before I had surgery. Now it’s like I’m in my 20s again.
my first step in tracking it down was a car fax on the vin and found it registered in Wichita KS.
Then I sent pics and calls to the local drag stripes, dyno and tuning shops and got a lead from a guy who tuned it and found it. The owner had an old muscle car he was wanting to build so it wasn’t hard to make a deal considering I was the former and original owner. He needed cash for his new project anyway
 
#16
Better than nice . Glad some things are working out for you. I bet you were happy to see the condition of that car after all those years. A little unusual for a fox to be taken care of like that for so long.
 
  • Agree
Reactions: 1 user
#18
Potomus Pete said:
Better than nice . Glad some things are working out for you. I bet you were happy to see the condition of that car after all those years. A little unusual for a fox to be taken care of like that for so long.
Click to expand...
It was a bonus but in all honesty. They could have dropped a boulder on it and I was taking it back and building/restoring it
 
  • Surprised
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
#20
15x12.5 / 17.4.5 wheels, narrowed and build rear end, 5 lug conversion, disk brakes all around and double adjustable rear coil overs, 6 pt Nhra certified cage all done
3D19F11D-A3E5-4AB0-8316-12868BC58641.jpeg
0F42CE21-721D-4F45-9999-C6702A58BBE5.jpeg
608AF5F2-C403-480A-BC90-CAB1569114ED.jpeg
6EE8DBD2-95C6-4073-AC0E-8CEC58098C00.jpeg
EC75BF81-5230-4B2D-9767-CD599E427531.jpeg
60815539-4018-45A7-9CE7-5F01A68E497A.jpeg
3D325CD3-50A5-4563-8206-458C0636DCF8.jpeg
53EB1786-4C14-43A2-AE86-8F388026C356.jpeg
3F06F22C-18F2-4353-9040-1A335CC6578A.jpeg
0C024E63-EF9A-4992-B210-A9E406052DF2.jpeg
CEEA7C66-1340-471E-85AC-7B05C9F5B0EF.jpeg
 
  • Like
  • Drool
  • Wow
Reactions: 6 users
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Stevenmverrill
Betty white budget build
Replies
6
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2Blue2
2Blue2
Habu135
SOLD Rebuilt EcuExchange 87'-'93 A9L Computer: $325
Replies
2
Views
260
Engine and Power Adder
Habu135
Habu135
FastDriver
First gear is too tall. Should I make it taller? Nitrous guys, help!
Replies
12
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
95steedamustang
Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 15” 96 Cobra build thread
Replies
135
Views
11K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
95steedamustang
95steedamustang
OffspringChaos
My 93 4v Fox
Replies
19
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mattcrp1
M
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu