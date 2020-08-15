I’ve done a ton of treads about building my SN-95s. So it’s about time I do one on some of my foxbodies. Just like my original build thread about my 94 cobra that burned and my quest to replace it. This car holds a special place because this particular notch was my first car. I got the car in 1993 while in high school. I took my wife on our first date in the car, graduation, college and married in it. Then I sold the car in 2001 because I had 2 other mustangs. This was still when I had my senses and didn’t just hoard them. Now I could care less how many I accumulate. Regardless. Fast forward to March 1, 2017. I had a heart attack at 40 and emergency room, emergency open heart surgery 4 bypasses later, I was recovering and thinking about cars and decided if they let me out of the hospital, I was finding and getting this car back and building it how I wanted when I was a kid with no money and no skills. I was back to working in the shop about 30 days after getting out and it took me 4 months to track down and secure the car and make a deal. So July 1, 2017...I’m on my way to Kansas to get my first mustang back.