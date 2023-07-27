'02 V6 program new remotes issue

Hi guys. I have an '02 V6 that I bought 2 new remotes for, I got no remotes when I bought car. I cycled the key to put car in program remote mode ..... but didn't stop on the 8th cycle in the ON position. I didn't just do it once, I screwed it up 3x's in a row. The lock rods did lock and unlock to show I was in program mode. When I finally did leave the key in the ON position the 4x time, the lock rods DIDN'T go up & down. I disconnecting the the battery n hit the terminals together but it didn't clear the memory. I left the battery disconnected overnite n still nothing. How do I get the car to go into program mode again to program the new remotes. I already lost my 1995 GT 5.0 in June to theives, I don't want this one to go missing too. I'd feel better if the alarm would sound if someone were to try n mess with the car. It's the only car I have now! Id appreciate any help you guys can give.