Chip Key Issue?

Working on fixing up son's 2002 conv. Had two good keys, wanted a third. Guy at Ace couldn't do the chip key, but cut me a blank (no chip) and said this should work to open the door, and maybe will start it. Try it and let me know, he said.

Key opened door ok, but when I tried it in the ignition, it cranked but didn't start. Turned it again and it didn't even crank. Now NONE of the keys work. No crank, and red security light flashing. Tried the leave the key (chip that worked before) in the on position for 10 minutes maneuver, no luck. Disconnected battery for an hour - no luck. Anyone have any suggestions beside tow it to the dealer?

Weird note: Pioneer radio (installed by Best Buy 12 years ago) had quit working last summer (just made loud bad noise) now works perfectly.

Going to talk to the Ace guy today.