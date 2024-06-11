I bought an 88 Mustang GT a couple months ago. I don't like the wheels that are on it so today I bought a set of Bullitt style wheels that would have come off of about an 04 Mustang gt.



I wanted to test fit them on the car. I tried to bolt them on and noticed the back of the wheel was not against the rotor. I started looking around more and noticed the hub for the rotor was up against the wheel which was not letting the wheel slide all the way back.



My car was 5 lug swapped by someone somewhere along the line. I found a note in the glove box that said brake calipers are 1981 LTD. I'm not sure if that is what the rotors are also or not.



I was under the assumption that all Ford 5 lug cars could run the same wheel but apparently that is not the case.



Do I need to get front rotors for an sn95 or what is the proper solution so I can run these wheels?



Thanks in advance.